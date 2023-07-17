Whoopi Goldberg Slams Tommy Tuberville For Defending 'White Nationalists': “You’re From Alabama"

During an interview with CNN's Kaitlan Collins, Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) faced scrutiny for claiming he didn't know what a white nationalist is. On the following day, the co-hosts of The View expressed their disbelief at Tuberville's response. Collins confronted Tuberville about his previous statement, where he had defended white nationalists, per Raw Story.

Image Source: Getty Images | Ben Gabbe

"A white nationalist is racist, Senator," said Collins. "Well, that's your opinion," said Tuberville. In May, Tuberville had equated white nationalists with "Trump Republicans." When pressed by reporters about his comment the following week, he evaded the questions. The co-hosts of The View emphasized that Tuberville's attempt to distance the term "white nationalist" from racism was disingenuous. "When you call somebody a white nationalist, why is the word 'white' in there if it doesn't have to do with race?" co-host Joy Behar asked. "You're from Alabama. You know exactly what we're saying. You can't fool us. We know what it means," Whoopi Goldberg said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

Republican Alyssa Farah Griffin commended Collins for her persistent questioning of Tuberville. "He's also undermining the military in two different ways," she explained. "First by not saying we shouldn't have them in the military. We have the most diverse force in American history, you should, of course, not have white nationalists. You shouldn't expect somebody to serve next to a racist in our military. That would undermine us in unthinkable ways, but also, [he's] holding up nominations for Pentagon promotions. So for the first time in 164 years, the Marine Corps is without a commandant. They have an 'acting' in the role but that affects military readiness so you can't do the whole I'm the biggest military guy when you're actually hurting our readiness."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

Goldberg criticized Tuberville for prioritizing personal beliefs over the well-being of the country. She emphasized that elected officials are expected to work with a diverse group of individuals and respect certain boundaries, such as not interfering with the military due to personal disagreements with their policies. Goldberg found it particularly frustrating that Tuberville seemed to target only women's policies. Sunny Hostin added to the discussion by highlighting the various issues faced by people in Alabama, including education and poverty. She pointed out that Tuberville's lack of action on these pressing matters implied a disregard for the well-being of his constituents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Senator Tommy Tuberville (@sentuberville)

Co-hosts of The View expressed their disbelief and disappointment at Senator Tuberville's response to questions about white nationalists. They criticized his attempts to redefine the term and drew attention to the negative impact of his views on military promotions and overall military readiness. Tuberville's failure to address pressing issues in his home state of Alabama, suggests his lack of concern for the well-being of his constituents which is saddening.

