Whoopi Goldberg Shares Hilarious Audition Tape From 'Sister Act 3': "I Can't Get Enough

Fans were giddy after Whoopi Goldberg posted a hilarious video on social media.

The moderator of The View shared an incredible behind-the-scenes audition clip from her upcoming movie, Sister Act 3. In the clip, Whoopi was wearing a white shirt when she spoke with the camera, saying, "So I have another audition coming in? Okay, just bring them in," before quipping, "Everybody wants to be in Sister Act."

Then, the camera panned to the popular robotic cactus toys, which are renowned for their ability to mimic, light up, and dance. "Okay, so what are you singing for us today?" the 68-year-old asked - before the cactus toys replied, repeating her.

Whoopi would speak, and the toys would imitate her voice in response, repeating the words quickly and with a higher pitch each time. This exchange would go on for a while. Whoopi's joke, which revolved around the strange toys mimicking her, and then she tried to make a funny chorus out of them, made fans go crazy.

Whoopi also released another video, which she titled "Having more fun. I can’t get enough. Another Sister Act Lesson." She was heard asking in the video, "You guys like Sister Act? " to the dancing toys. "Try this," she said, before starting to sing again.

Goldberg previously hinted in an Instagram video that she may have been involved in some work related to the much-awaited sequel. She revealed that she had just met Pope Francis in an Instagram video that she posted from St. Peter's Square in Vatican City. The trip appears to be motivated by the long-awaited Sister Act 3, per Deadline.

rewatching “sister act” (1992) — the “sister act” cinematic universe has too many triumphs to name but chief among them is whoopi.



her comedic timing? screen presence? whoopi is an actor! she elevates the film(s) and brings everyone up with her. pic.twitter.com/Cz5o9wFJHg — maya cade (@mayascade) November 26, 2020

“Maybe, since you’re seeing everything, you’re figuring out what I’m doing here,” Goldberg said, “but picture Sister Act and all the nuns standing here, waiting for the Pope to come out. Maybe that’s going to happen in the new movie. You don’t know. You never know, but we are in Rome, and I am in Vatican City. What could I be doing? Why could I be here? We’ll find out.” She further said, “Remember I said I was here and we’re looking at all these different things? I think I forgot to mention, I met the Pope today. It was pretty remarkable.”

The apparent location scouting is more proof that the much-discussed sequel to Sister Act, and Sister Act 2: Back In The Habit is, at last, getting made. Producer Tyler Perry and Goldberg have talked about #3, which is being developed at Disney for a potential debut on Disney+, but there hasn't been much more than talk about it thus far.

Appearing on The View, Perry said back in 2022, “I loved the idea of us making this happen, but the Hollywood system moves a little slower than I’d like to. We’ve got a good script. We’re off to a great start.”

