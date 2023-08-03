Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Why She Was 'Glad To Get Out' of All Her Past Marriages: "Whoopi Is Over It"

Whoopi Goldberg has disclosed that, despite entering into marriage three times in the past, she never truly desired to be married. She candidly expressed her dissatisfaction with the "tedious and costly" nature of her three divorces. During the latest episode of The View, the 67-year-old celebrity chose to share insights about her previous relationships, revealing that she felt a sense of liberation and joy each time her marriages ended, as reported by The U.S. Sun.

In the concluding segment of the Hot Topics discussion, the panel of women delved into the tumultuous separation of Lisa Hochstein, a cast member of The Real Housewives of Miami, from her husband Lenny Hochstein. Notably, Lenny's recent engagement with his alleged mistress occurred while their divorce was not officially concluded. In reaction to this development, both sides involved, including Lenny's mother, engaged in exchanges of criticism on social media. Everyone, including Goldberg, offered their perspective on the situation.

"I was dancin' and prancin', I was so glad to get out of there. Every time because I always knew, I always thought, 'You didn't wanna do this from the giddy-up', and you did it anyway, so shut up and move on," regarding her former marriages, Whoopi stated. "Why did you do it anyway?" co-host Joy Behar inquired.

"Because I thought I could make a round hole go into a square peg, I thought that that was what was for me. No, and I was never meant to be married, and I know that, and I knew that then, and I kept trying to do what everybody said what I was supposed to. And then I said, 'You know what? This is getting expensive and boring,'" the actress shared.

Whoopi's initial marriage was to Alvin Martin, a drug counselor, lasting from 1973 until 1979. After her film career took off, she married cinematographer David Claessen in 1986; however, their union was short-lived as they divorced by 1988. Her third and final marriage occurred with Lyle Trachtenberg in 1994, but the relationship concluded the following year. Subsequent to her third divorce, Whoopi engaged in cohabiting relationships with actor Frank Langella and playwright David Schein, as per The Daily Mail.

Her former partners include businessman Michael Visbal, Orthodontist Jeffrey Cohen, and camera operator, Edward Gold. In contrast to Whoopi, Joy has been married twice and maintained a 29-year relationship with her current husband, Steve Janowitz, before marrying in 2011. Prior to that, she was married to college professor Joe Behar from 1965 until 1981.

As the panel conversed about the societal pressure women face to marry and start families, Joy offered a suggestion: ''Marry a guy younger than you. At my age, it's very important to have somebody who can do the heavy lifting." Sunny chimed in with agreement, turning to both Sara and Joy, and remarked, "In fact, your husband is younger. Your husband is younger. My husband is younger..." Alyssa confirmed that she and her husband, Justin Griffin, are the same age, prompting Whoopi to interject with a declaration: "I don't care!" Amid the laughter of the rest of the panel, Joy affirmed, "Whoopi is over it!"

