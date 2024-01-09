On Thursday's edition of The View, Whoopi Goldberg addressed the rumor that her name was included in a 'fake list' of celebrities who visited Jeffrey Epstein's secret island. Following a judge's ruling in December, court records about Epstein and his connections were made public on Thursday, January 4. The list included several well-known members of the entertainment world, such as Cate Blanchett, Cameron Diaz, and Leonardo DiCaprio, though not all names on the list are of Epstein's accomplices, meaning these celebs weren't involved with Epstein's sex-trafficking activities.

Whoopi Goldberg wants everyone to know that she definitely did not go to Epstein Island.

She wants to get out ahead of it all and make sure we everyone knows that there is a fake list going around.

The panic in pedowood is delicious.

Let's keep the pressure on and get the client… pic.twitter.com/xmA6L9C2QE — Green Lives Matter (@Ultrafrog17) January 6, 2024

Also Read: Whoopi Goldberg of ‘The View’ Repulsed by Co-Host Alyssa Farah Griffin’s Remark on Sex Life

As reported by The Independent, Goldberg addressed the issue on the show, "Let me bring that up, the conspiracy theory folks. I have to explain, because there was a fake list and I’m on it." When her co-host Sunny Hostin asked, "So you were on the island?" Goldberg replied, "Apparently." She added, "I don’t know, they said I was on the island, and I’m like, ‘I don’t go anywhere!’ I don’t know what I’ve done to anybody but apparently there are a lot of these kind of sites that are satire sites, but people don’t realize that they can be harmful."

The EGOT winner clarified to the audience, "So let me just get my part out. I’ve never been kicked out of Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant. I’ve never been kicked out of Guy Fieri’s restaurant. I didn’t get kicked off Bill Maher’s show. I didn’t get into a fight with Oprah [Winfrey] backstage here at ‘The View.’ It’s insane, it goes on and on and on."

🚨Jeffrey Epstein’s victim Sarah Ransome speaks about #Epstein sex trafficking which included rape and threats!



pic.twitter.com/2tcpSlJe7l — Ahmad M Khalil 🇺🇸 (@AMK_PhD) January 9, 2024

After calling gossip culture 'insane,' Goldberg sparked a conversation among the other panelists. She targeted the sites spreading fake news and warned them: "But, I mean, sites get away with posting all sorts of garbage and they call it satire. But I’m saying this now: as we’re talking about this, people who post these things should be very careful, because once someone is cleared of your insanity, they’re gonna call their lawyer on you." She further said, "Don’t believe unless I tell you about me. You’ll know if I am doing something. I’ll let you know! I have nothing to hide. I don’t care what people think. If I like doing it, I’m gonna let you know."

Also Read: Sara Haines Blasts 'The View' Producer for Rolling His Eyes 'Like a Four-Year-Old'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Noam Galai

An abundance of previously secret court records pertaining to Epstein included dozens of prominent individuals, including politicians, nobility, and well-known scientists. A wealth of documents submitted in Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre's 2015 defamation lawsuit against the deceased sex offender's "madam" Ghislaine Maxwell include mentions of prominent individuals such as Stephen Hawking, Prince Andrew, and former President Bill Clinton. The long list of names provides an unsettling glimpse into Epstein's other life as a master financier who used his resources and contacts to defraud many young ladies. The recently disclosed names are a portion of a broader set of over 250 names that will be made public in the next few days, including both victims and former workers.

Also Read: Whoopi Goldberg Refutes Claims About Being On Jeffrey Epstein's Island: "I Didn’t Go Anywhere”

More from Inquisitr

Whoopi Goldberg Threatens to Walk Out After Guest’s Provocative Remark on ‘The View'

Whoopi Goldberg and Billy Crystal Hold Back Tears While Honoring ‘Brother’ Robin Williams