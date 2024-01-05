Whoopi Goldberg Refutes Claims About Being On Jeffrey Epstein's Island: "I Didn’t Go Anywhere”

Whoopi Goldberg has retaliated against scathing satire websites and conspiracy theorists who have been spreading false information about her on a "fake list" of celebrities who have been to the island of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Clarifying the record, Goldberg harshly denounced hate mongers on a recent episode of The View saying, “Apparently, they said I was on the island. And I don’t go anywhere!” she said. “So I’m just going to say — and there’s just been a lot of stuff recently, I don’t know what I’ve done to anybody — but apparently there are a lot of the [tabloid] sites [and] people don’t realize they can be harmful.”

The Sister Act actress also went on to debunk weird rumors about herself during the panel discussion, “I never got kicked out of Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant. I never got kicked out of Guy Fieri’s restaurant. I didn’t get kicked off Bill Maher’s show. I didn’t get into a fight with Oprah backstage here at The View. I mean, it just goes — it’s insane. It goes on and on and on.”

Goldberg also spoke against controversial satire websites and cautioned against tarnishing people's reputations, “Once someone is cleared of their insanity, they’re going to call their lawyer on you. ... people need to recognize what is satire. And it’s important for the people who put these sites out to say in big bold writing, ‘This is satire.’”

As per People, the daytime talk show moderator angrily refuted claims that she was on the contentious list after following convictions for sex offenses involving underage girls, several high-profile individuals, including politicians and A-List celebrities, were named in the Jeffrey Epstein files that were previously sealed. Prince Andrew, late modeling agent Jean Luc Brunel, former President Bill Clinton, and former Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz are among the people identified in the disclosed files.

Little Saint James is the island that Goldberg was referring to, where the late sex offender, Epstein supposedly obtained young women for his well-known acquaintances, some of whom were younger than eighteen. “Let me bring that up, the conspiracy theory folks,” Goldberg remarked. “I have to explain because there was a fake list and I’m on it… They said I was on the island and I’m like, ‘I don’t go anywhere.’” As reported by EW, towards the end of the hot topic discussion, Goldberg advised the audience to trust only the information that she makes publicly available about herself.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Dia Dipasupil

"You'll know if I'm doing something — I'll let you know! I have nothing to hide. I don't care what people think. If I like doing it, I'm gonna let you know,” Goldberg said. “But if they told you Oprah was backstage and you didn't see Oprah on the show? It's so insane! And you know I don't go anywhere! Unless I tell you I went somewhere. Okay? Are we good?" she concluded.

