Whoopi Goldberg Recalls Surprising Her Mom With Her First Ever Trip to Disneyland

Disneyland is one of the most enchanting destinations to ever exist in the world! It brought the magical world of animation alive and has weaved together many beautiful stories to date. Whether it’s a classic featuring the legendary Micky Mouse or a recent hit film Elemental, Disney has produced some pretty marvelous pieces thus far. Speaking of the destination, The View host, Whoopi Goldberg recalled the time she took her late mother, Emma Harris Johnson for her very first visit to the iconic location!

According to reports by People, the Sister Act actress recently celebrated her 68th Birthday as she mentioned in a new episode of the emanated talk show. Furthermore, she took a trip down memory lane to the nostalgic time with her beloved late mother. Goldberg claimed that her mom had always dreamed and hoped to visit the esteemed theme park for a very long time.

Hence, before her demise, Goldberg decided to make her mom’s adorable and noble dream come true. In a conversation with her fellow hosts: Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin, Goldberg shared her desire to always want to go to theme parks, not exclusively Disney. But whenever she’d consult her mother for a trip, they were sadly unable to afford it…

After success and wealth came her way, Goldberg decided to not just fulfill her wish but also take her mom on the trip she dearly longed for. Goldberg narrates: “The first time I went was in the early 80s, but my mother had always said ‘I’m going to take you and Clyde - that’s my [late] brother - I’m gonna take you to Disneyland’ and she never could afford it.” Goldberg looked at the camera with a sullen expression as she recalled the time.

The Emmy-winning actress continued to note how the thought of surprise occurred to her and went on to share details of devising a thoughtful plan. Goldberg decided to turn her late mother’s visit to California into a memorable trip. She said: “I asked her to come see me in California, and sent her ticket.” Little did Goldberg’s mom know that her daughter was planning to drive her from Los Angeles airport to Anaheim [Disneyland’s home base].

Furthermore, Goldberg remembered a conversation between her and her mom while they were en route to the destination. The Ghost actress’s mom reportedly said: “Where do you live? Because I feel like I’ve been in this car a long time.” Goldberg continued: “She had no idea where we were going.” Later on, the actress did provide her mom with a single hint as they were closer to the destination and asked her mother to take a look at the signs.

Goldberg noted: “I said, ‘Oh, Ma, I’m trying to find the thing - what does that thing up there say?” That’s when her late mom said with realization [and possibly emotionally]: “Disney…land.” Goldberg ended her loving tale with a beautiful note while misty-eyed: “I said, “Welcome to Disneyland, Ma.”

