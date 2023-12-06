EGOT-winner Whoopi Goldberg shared an impromptu light moment on The View with Oscar-winner Julia Roberts. The Pretty Woman actress was on the show to promote her upcoming Netflix thriller Leave the World Behind. During the holiday edition of the 'View Your Deal' segment Roberts was reviewing her favorite Serge Normant's haircare products. She described a dry conditioner as "a little wow in a can," which alerted Goldberg. As per The US Sun, the Sister Act star who did not appear in the segment at first, pulled off a classic comic stunt when she unexpectedly appeared from backstage and joined Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Roberts on set. "Whoopi's here!" Haines exclaimed, right before Goldberg's hand leaped into the picture to seize the can from Roberts's hand. The camera then panned wider to reveal the moderator escaping the live show while carrying the merchandise.

Roberts was stunned at first, but then she realized it was Goldberg, and laughed along with Hostin and Haines until Hostin called for a break. As per EW, the event followed a particularly funny interview in which Roberts, 56, remarked that she was caught off guard by the show's "mile-a-minute" questions about a variety of subjects, such as Matthew Perry's passing, her involvement in cult classic Mystic Pizza, and the keys to a happy marriage.

While discussing her marriage Roberts praised her cinematographer husband Danny Moder by calling him "an anchor" in their relationship. “For me, understanding how deeply felt life could be,” she said, “really started with him.” The Erin Brockovich actress continued to share her family dynamics. “I have an immense amount of appreciation for both of my older kids because they still allow me to be the same mom to them and it's not eye-rolling. There's a huge amount of understanding,” she said. “I parent them the same way out of the house that I parent them in the house. Which is, ‘Are you getting enough sleep? You sound like you're sick, are you drinking tea?’ And, ‘Text me when you get home so I can see that you're safe and sound.’”

As People reports, Roberts revealed the "secret" behind her "happy marriage" on the popular talk show. “My sister, who has been married for 25 years or 26 years, I think, she says the secret to a happy marriage is two bathroom sinks and two phone lines,” the Notting Hill actress said. “I think marrying the right person is important,” she added. “Lots of kissing hello and goodbye is, I think, a critical detail to daily life... Everybody tries it. Give it a week. Every time you say good morning, a hug and a kiss.”

To which Goldberg instantly responded: “Maybe that’s been my problem! I just do a kiss out the side of her mouth. ‘See ya, bye. Come back in a week.’” the Ghost actress, who has made light of her three marriages and stated that she would rather be single, added, “Hit and run, that’s what I like!” Roberts subsequently complimented Goldberg on a future movie that Moder was involved with. “My husband, who’s a cinematographer, filmed this beautiful movie called Ezra,” she said, pointing to Goldberg. “And you are so doggone great in that movie.”

