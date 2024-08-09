Whoopi Goldberg Once Accidentally Took Trump’s Name on 'The View' and Pretended to Spit in Disgust

On June's episode of the ABC talk program, The View Whoopi Goldberg pretended to spit on the stage after unintentionally using the name of former president Donald Trump. This was before the first debate took place between Trump and Joe Biden. The presenters deliberated tactics for both, and anchor Sara Haines also referenced an op-ed by Hillary Clinton, in which she agreed that, although Trump isn't credible on most issues, he is forthright in debates and his threats should be believed.

But the thought of Biden even trying to take Trump seriously was exhausting for Goldberg. As reported by Mediate, while talking about Biden's debate skills she stated, "I think it would be remiss of us to not say, Joe Biden knows how to do this. He knows how to do this, he’s quite good at this. And you can’t refute anything with him, because he just — when I say him, I mean, uh."

Just as Goldberg was about to continue, Joy Behar interrupted and said, 'He rambles. Trump.,' and Goldberg repeated after her. As she waved her arm in a circular motion, she said, "He tends to just—”. After that, Goldberg realized her mistake and said, 'Ugh,' while acting disgusted as if to spit into the empty space below her. Then Sunny Hostin pointed out, "Did you say his name??" to which Goldberg reacted, "I said his name. It was a trick, and it made me do it. I’m just saying that Biden knows what not to do. You can’t refute that man because he just spins and spins and spins."

Goldberg had previously vowed never to bring up the name of the former president, but she violated her promise. In her usual fashion, the actress prefers to refer to Trump as 'you-know-who.' Goldberg once revealed on The Axe Files, in an interview with CNN's David Axelrod, that she can't use the term 'President' with Trump's name, and that she's okay with the fact that 'people don't like that I don't do it.' She also added, "There’s lots of stuff I do that people don’t like, you know, I can live with that."

However, she also used his surname earlier that month. Following his 34-count conviction for criminal fraud, the former president was indicted for the first time. When Whoopi broke the news, she was overjoyed to finally get to utter his name. As reported by USA Today, Goldberg stated, "Do not adjust your TV set, Yes, I'm here on a Friday because this a unique moment in history. That's why we're all here at the table. Donald John Trump is a convicted felon." This followed Trump's acquittal on all thirty-four charges in his hush money trial in New York. Trump was found guilty of altering financial documents to conceal a payment he made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.