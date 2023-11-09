Whoopi Goldberg of ‘The View,’ Criticizes The Millennials, Says They Want to 'Work Only Four Hours'

Whoopi Goldberg, a self-made Oscar-winner approaching her 68th birthday, recently expressed strong opinions on millennials during a heated segment on The View. The discussion was sparked by co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, 34, who highlighted the challenges faced by her generation, including the housing crisis, financial crisis, and the impact of 9/11.

Griffin, representing millennials born between 1981 and 1996, emphasized her generation's difficulties, with 49 percent of people living with their parents and a shifting perspective on the American Dream. She specifically mentioned the challenges of owning a home and starting a family in the current economic conditions. With her reported $85 million fortune as a baby boomer, Goldberg didn't hold back her response. Goldberg addressed the idea by stating that "Every generation comes and wants to do better than their parents did" but criticized millennials, who, as she put it, "only want to work four hours." As per the Daily Mail report, she bluntly stated that such an approach would make it harder for them to achieve homeownership.

Her perspective stems from her belief that her generation had to work hard; she said, "We busted our behinds. We had to bust our behinds because we didn't have the option of going back. We had all kinds of stuff." Alyssa added, pointing out that they are statistically the first generation likely to be worse off than their parents, reports Entertainment Weekly. Goldberg countered by noting that every generation has been told they would fare worse than the previous one, emphasizing the importance of individuals picking themselves up and being good citizens.

Goldberg's journey to success serves as a testament to her argument. Raised in a public housing project, she has done various jobs, including waitress, bank teller, mortuary cosmetologist, and bricklayer, before being discovered by director Mike Nichols. Her career took off after transforming her one-woman show into a Broadway production and catching the eye of Steven Spielberg, leading to her role in The Color Purple.

The actress highlighted the resilience and determination required to navigate life's challenges, emphasizing the need for hard work to achieve one's goals. This echoes sentiments expressed by others, such as Kim Kardashian, who faced criticism for similar comments. Kardashian stated, "I have the best advice for women in business," she told the Variety. "Get your f---ing ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days," addressing the work ethic of younger generations in 2022.

Goldberg's remarks on The View reflect her strong belief in the value of hard work and dedication. The conversation sheds light on the generational differences in perspectives on success, work ethic, and achieving the American Dream. As the discussion unfolded, it became evident that the dialogue surrounding these topics continues to be relevant and sparks debate not only on the talk show but also in broader societal conversations.

