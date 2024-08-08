Whoopi Goldberg Joked That Donald Trump Might 'Jail' All the Hosts on 'The View' For Criticizing Him

The controversies and drama associated with former President Donald Trump, have become the primary focus of several reality and comedy shows. Of all the shows, one of the most vocal in its attack against Trump is the talk show, The View. Most of this panel has never been shy to condemn Trump’s provocative behaviors. During one of the episodes of the show, co-host Whoopi Goldberg jokingly commented that if Trump were to be re-elected as President, all of them could end up in jail, as reported by Decider.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By James Devaney

During a conversation, First Lady Jill Biden said, “I think that people do have the right to protest. I mean, that’s why we have a democracy. Thank God we live in a democracy.” She continued, “But I think that the protests have to be peaceful. Peaceful. Why would we be violent? What is the point of the violence? I mean, aren’t they really protesting violence with violence? That doesn’t make sense.” Co-host Joy Behar chimed in and said, “I believe Trump said that he would jail protesters if he won.” Goldberg agreed to her and added, “Including us.”

Jill further criticized Trump as she said, “Those polls are going to turn, I'm confident of it because as time goes on and as people start to focus a little more at what's at stake and start to become educated on the issues and the differences between the two men, I believe that Americans are going to choose good over evil,” as reported by Daily Mail. Earlier in June, Trump claimed that he would prosecute his political opponents if he’s elected for a second term. He said, “Look, when this election is over, based on what they’ve done, I would have every right to go after them, and it would be easy because it’s Joe Biden."

He added, “It’s a terrible, terrible path that they’re leading us to, and it may be going to have to happen to them,” as reported by CNN. Meanwhile, in November last year, Behar boldly claimed that she would fight former President Trump if tried to take revenge on The View. She said, "Don't his supporters see that he turns on people who are in his corner? If you dare to go against him, even this much, he goes bananas on you." Alyssa Farah Griffin then said, "Donald Trump is running for president for two reasons, to get out of jail and to get revenge on his enemies, and when he speaks, we should listen. Frankly, it's scary."

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Behar replied, "Us. What about us? Try it! Go ahead, try it. We have this show every day, okay, Donald?" Later on, in another Trump criticism this year, host Ana Navarro criticized Trump's RNC speech. She said, "I thought today I would wake up and the TV would be full of like, doctors talking about Donald Trump's cognitive decline. I thought it would be full of Republicans hanging their heads in shame like Democrats did." She added, "It's too bad the bandage was just over his ear. It should've been over his mouth," as reported by Fox News.