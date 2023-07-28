Whoopi Goldberg Fires Back at Conservative Critics Over 'Barbie' Criticism: "It's a Doll Movie"

In a recent episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg, the 67-year-old actress and TV personality, addressed the online backlash from conservatives, including columnist Ben Shapiro and Senator Ted Cruz, who were critical of the Barbie film. She clapped back at their comments and defended the movie. “It’s a movie! It’s a movie about a doll! I thought y’all would be happy, [Barbie] has no genitalia, so there’s no sex involved. Ken has no genitalia, so he can’t — it’s a doll movie! And the kids know it’s colorful and it’s Barbie," she said.

CONSERVATIVE OUTRAGE OVER 'BARBIE' MOVIE: Although Hollywood hit big at the box office with the premiere of #Barbie and #Oppenheimer, #TheView co-hosts react to #Barbie backlash from some. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/Eq9XQtFggt — The View (@TheView) July 25, 2023

Also Read: ‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Throws Her Foot on Table to Display Quirky Shoes Leaving Fans Stunned

On Twitter, Ben Shapiro didn't hold back, describing the Barbie film as a "flaming garbage heap" and one of the "most woke movies" he's ever seen. Similarly, Sen. Ted Cruz labeled it "Chinese communist propaganda" because of a brief reference to the South China Sea.

However, Whoopi Goldberg offered a different perspective on The View. She pointed out that children watching the Barbie movie see it through an unbiased lens, as they haven't experienced the same life events as adults. Goldberg challenged Shapiro and Cruz to discuss the film's themes with their own daughters, seemingly suggesting that they might gain a fresh and more open viewpoint through their children's eyes. "You guys, I want y’all to tell your daughters why you’re not taking them to the Barbie movie, I want you to explain to them what’s wrong with Barbie. Now look, I love my Barbie, it's a doll movie, guys. I’m shocked that that’s what’s freaking you out these days", she said as she displayed her white boots with a plastic heels adorned with numerous Barbie heads.

Image Source: ABC | The View

Goldberg reiterated her comments and went further by stating, “It’s a movie. That’s what we do. We make movies about all kinds of stuff. We make movies about people who fly, we make movies about dolls who talk and walk. And they hit two things: they talk about the real world that everybody lives in, and they talk about Barbie world. And they’re two different things. And it’s meant to make you just think or pause, it’s not meant to do anything but give you a good time. Go see the movie!”

Also Read: Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out Ana Navarro Over Joy Behar 'Fired' Remark on 'The View'

Alyssa Farah Griffin, one of Whoopi Goldberg's co-hosts on The View, countered the criticism from right-wing commentators like Cruz and Shapiro. Griffin argued that they appeared "out of touch" with real-life Republicans, citing her own experience. She mentioned that her friends from various political backgrounds, including Republicans, had enthusiastically "lined up" to watch the Margot Robbie-led Barbie picture, suggesting a more diverse and open-minded reception among viewers than what the critics had suggested. “I’m so taken by some of these right-wing men who have all these thoughts on masculinity, Like, somehow, the Barbie movie Is going to make them feel emasculated. No, caring so much about it is honestly the most emasculating thing I could think about it," Griffin said.

Image Source: Instagram | @Barbiethemove

Also Read: Whoopi Goldberg Storms off ‘The View’ Over Heated Miranda Lambert Selfie Debate: “I’m Leaving Y’all”

Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie, the film has exceeded all expectations at the box office during its opening weekend, bringing in an impressive $162 million, surpassing its initial projected earnings of $155 million on Sunday. Notably, the movie's success also set a new record as the highest-grossing debut ever for a film directed by a woman. In her discussions with Collider earlier this month, Margot Robbie, portraying the character of Barbie, expressed strong confidence in the film's potential to connect with audiences. She revealed that she went as far as assuring both Mattel and Warner Bros. that the movie had the potential to "make a billion dollars" in order to secure their approval for producing the film.

References:

https://www.usmagazine.com/entertainment/news/whoopi-goldberg-defends-barbie-movie-claps-back-at-criticism/#:~:text=Goldberg%2C%2067%2C%20said%20during%20the,be%20happy%2C%E2%80%9D%20Goldberg%20continued.

https://collider.com/barbie-margot-robbie-interview-ryan-gosling/?newsletter_popup=1

https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/films/news/whoopi-goldberg-barbie-ted-cruz-ben-shapiro-b2381764.html

https://people.com/whoopi-goldberg-reacts-conservative-criticism-barbie-movie-7565233

https://www.businessinsider.com/ted-cruz-barbie-movie-chinese-communist-propaganda-2023-7

More from Inquisitr

Whoopi Goldberg Defends Joe Biden’s Refusal To Acknowledge His 7th Grandkid: “It's Not the President’s Baby”

'The View' Host Whoopi Goldberg Explains Why The Show Is On Despite Hollywood Double Strike