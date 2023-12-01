Whoopi Goldberg Demands to Let Her Finish Her Discussion Amid Explosive Debate on Liz Cheney’s Book

On a recent episode of The View, comedian and co-host Whoopi Goldberg demanded that producers allow her to finish a fervent discussion before letting Sunny Hostin read her legal note. The heated debate was sparked by the explosive revelations in former Rep. Liz Cheney's upcoming book, Oath and Honor. The scuffle erupted as the hosts debated the GOP's role in the post-election chaos.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil

Also Read: 'The View' Host Whoopi Goldberg Sparks Mixed Reactions With Recent Posts Featuring Talking Cactus

The episode focused on the presidential candidates, with each panelist sharing their thoughts. However, as the debate heated up, particularly around former President Donald Trump, Goldberg took the chance to express her unfiltered views. "I was the one that said to the table, this guy's gonna win, because I saw what people were doing, I saw how they were drinking them up," Goldberg remarked, referring to her insight during the 2016 presidential election. Despite the chaos, she insisted on finishing her passionate tirade, even interrupting legal notes from Hostin. "I know she's got a legal note, but I'm gonna finish my thing, okay?" she said as reported by The Sun.

Image Source: Youtube | The View

Goldberg's rant was inspired by her astute observations during the 2016 election when she predicted Trump's victory based on public sentiment. Her frustration with interruptions and the need to express her thoughts on Trump's appeal elicited laughter and support from the audience. However, the conflict did not end there, as Goldberg continued to express her thoughts, leaving Hostin waiting to present critical election legal notes.

The heated atmosphere on The View was about the publication of Cheney's new book, Oath and Honor. Cheney paints a condemning portrait of the GOP in this tell-all, branding them as "enablers and collaborators" with Trump after the 2020 election. According to CNN, Cheney charges party leaders of sacrificing their oath to the Constitution for political expediency and loyalty to Trump, calling him "the most dangerous man ever to inhabit the Oval Office."

Also Read: ‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Gets Called Out by Fans For Shocking Eating Etiquettes on Live TV

Cheney especially focuses on former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, revealing that he admitted Trump's defeat just days after the election. McCarthy's shift from privately admitting defeat to publicly supporting Trump's false claims is described in the book. Cheney also accuses McCarthy's successor, House Speaker Mike Johnson, of being swayed by Trump's flattery, emphasizing the GOP's abandonment of constitutional principles.

Also Read: When ‘The View’ Co-Host Whoopi Goldberg Said ‘American Idol’ Led to the 'Downfall of Society’

Cheney accuses her Republican colleagues of hypocrisy, citing real-time communications and internal GOP dynamics, claiming that many were aware of Trump's defeat but willingly supported his baseless claims. Cheney's account describes the Republican Party as a threat to democracy, with members allegedly prioritizing Trump loyalty over constitutional principles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WhoopiGoldberg (@whoopigoldberg)

On the other hand, Goldberg recently caused a stir on social media with a quirky video featuring talking cactus toys. The co-host was seen indulging in some lighthearted moments as the toys mimicked every word she said. While some fans found it amusing, others thought it was "creepy" and "out of touch."

More from Inquisitr

Whoopi Goldberg Slams Critics of Dolly Parton's Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Outfit on 'The View'

When ‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Accidentally Blurted The Name Of 'You-Know-Who' Out Loud