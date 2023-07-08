Whoopi Goldberg Surprises Fans by Rapping to Sabrina Wu's Expert Beatboxing on ‘The View’

American actress, comedian, and television host Whoopi Goldberg expertly transitioned The View's conversation into a commercial break by doing a freestyle rap in a recent episode of 'The View'. Stars Ashley Park, Stephanie Hsu, Sherry Cola, and Sabrina Wu dropped by to discuss their new comedy film on 'The View'. As noted by Decider, the film follows four friends as they travel across China in search of one of their birth mothers.

Co-host Sara Haines brought up the fact that Wu, a writer, comedian, and now an actor, also has a hidden talent that they showcase in the movie: beatboxing. When Wu was asked why they learned the technique, they replied, “OK, honestly, I was growing up in Michigan and I sort of thought it would help white people like me more.” To this, Haines laughed and exclaimed, "It's working, I love you!"

The co-host then asked the actor to give the audience a little sneak peek of their abilities. Wu answered hesitantly, "Um, I will do it. Can I just say though: out of respect to the beatboxing community, I’m not a real beatboxer? But out of disrespect to the acting community, I am better than most actors at beatboxing. I’m coming for you Justin Timberlake, Justin Bieber, Cara Delevingne.”

Naturally, Goldberg took advantage of the occasion and joined in with her own excellent rap. “Joy Ride … Sneak peaks begin … Nationwide … On July 1 …. It’s in theaters everywhere … On July 7 … Thank the cast … For coming here … We’re better … Can’t you hear … We’ll be back,” Goldberg hummed along to Wu's beat while the others grooved to the spontaneous performance.

In another part of the show, Goldberg said that she loved the movie. "I have to tell you, I loved this movie," she said as co-host Sunny Hostin added that she had been talking about it all morning. Goldberg continued, "I loved this, I laughed. It's raunchy, it's funny, it's so moving and that got me," emphasizing that she had a lot of fun while watching the movie.

The Sister Act star passed the question to the guests, asking them what they felt about the movie. Cola exclaimed in response, "It's liberating, we have been able to reclaim our identities and make fun of ourselves the way we want to, it's an R-rated film by definition, we don't hold back."

Wu even shared an Instagram post with a picture from the talk show set, writing, "@ashleyparklady @shrrycola @stephaniehsuofficial and I have been on the front lines of the press. I’ve seen and done things no introvert should. I did interviews. I made digital content. Yes. Digital content. Now it is up to YOU (ally) to not waste these efforts and watch JOY RIDE this weekend. Or at an early screening. JOY RIDE IN THEATERS JULY 7TH."

