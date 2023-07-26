Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out Ana Navarro Over Joy Behar 'Fired' Remark on 'The View'

The View recently dedicated a special segment in remembrance of its iconic producer and co-creator Bill Geddie, who passed away last Thursday due to coronary-related issues. Geddie had remained associated with the popular political and hot topics talk show for almost 17 years until he left in 2014 when Barbara Walters retired from the series. The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Ana Navvaro along with Sunny Hostin shared various anecdotes and life inspirations from the legendary producer. During this interaction Navarro happened to mention that co-host Joy Behar was once fired by Geddie and yet she still admired him - "Bill hired Joy and fired Joy, yet she still loves him." Goldberg instantly defended her absent co-host Behar saying - "He didn't - he didn't fire Joy." Their altercation continued until co-host Hostin stepped in to defuse the tensions.

Also Read: ‘The View’s' Ana Navarro Wants Queer ‘Bachelor’ Instead of ‘The Golden Bachelor’: “Maybe It’s the Time”

Back in 2022, Behar had openly admitted that she was "glad" to be fired from the talk show, according to the US Sun, she told Time Magazine - "I was glad to be fired. I basically was sick of the show at that point for some reason, I don't even remember why." Late broadcast journalist, Barbara Walters created the show in 1997, Behar was part of the original panel since its inception. She used to host the show while Walters was off and with time turned to become its permanent co-host. After being fired in 2013, Behar continued to guest host occasionally in 2014 and 2015, proving that she had left the talk show on good terms. However, the makers of the show noticed that the ratings for the TV show began to dip after Behar's untimely exit. When Donald Trump ran for the presidency, the new producers of the show invited Behar back on the panel in a permanent capacity.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Arturo Holmes

Meanwhile, another previous co-host, Elisabeth Hasselbeck has returned to co-host The View on a temporary basis since August last year. She had earlier hosted the show through seasons seven to sixteen, where she established herself as a conservative viewpoint. In a 2022 interview with People, she said - "It will be an honor to cohost The View, share our bestselling children's book, "Flashlight Night", and as always tackle hot topics! Pray for me y'all!" Hasselbeck had been a guest co-host before becoming a permanent member of The View in November 2003. However, by March 2013, she revealed in her memoir Point of View, that things “had begun to feel unusual.” She mentioned in the book that one of the program’s producers and an ABC executive paid her a visit to share the news that her contract was discontinued since the show was “going in a less political direction.”

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Brian Ach

Also Read: ‘The View’ Fans Upset as 'Pre-Recorded Show' Doesn't Pay Homage to Late Legend Tony Bennett

Hasselbeck had further stated about her time on the live talk show in her 2019 book, Point of View: A Fresh Look at Work, Faith, and Freedom - "It was called 'The View', as in definite and singular," she wrote. "Yes, there were bonds of friendship formed around the table despite opposing views, but there were also bonds broken because of those differing perspectives." She continued: "Like a fighter after ten rounds in a ring, I was exhausted from holding one side of the issue alone, though happy to do it, and I needed the faces of my kids to be close to mine as soon as possible."

References:

Also Read: 'The View' Host Sunny Hostin Gets Candid About Letting Her Husband Flirt With Others: "Playing With Fire"

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/8681868/whoopi-goldberg-rips-host-joy-behar-fired-view/

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/5883814/the-view-star-reveals-she-was-glad-fired/

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/5882259/elisabeth-hasselbeck-returns-to-the-view-tv/

https://people.com/tv/elisabeth-hasselbeck-will-return-as-a-guest-co-host-on-the-view-exclusive/

More from Inquisitr

‘The View’ Fans Praise Joy Behar's ‘Truth Bombs’ About Dark Secrets Behind the Phrase ‘Man and Wife'

‘The View’ Co-hosts Praise Ana Navarro for Her Meticulous Vacation Planning Skills: "Doing All Of It"