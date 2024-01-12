Jesse Watters, a political analyst for Fox News, recently promoted an odd conspiracy idea concerning Taylor Swift. A Department of Defense officer implied that Swift is a Pentagon spy in an alleged government video during Tuesday's Jesse Watters Primetime program. “Well, around four years ago, the Pentagon psychological operations unit floated turning Taylor Swift into an asset during a Nato meeting. What kind of asset? A PsyOp for combating online misinformation," Watters said during the segment.

Bringing up the outlandish topic for discussion the conservative political commentator received harsh criticism from Whoopi Goldberg, the moderator of The View, saying, “You people worry about the weirdest stuff,” Goldberg said on the popular ABC talk show. “She got people to go out and vote, including probably all kinds of people that you'd rather not have voting,” Goldberg said. “If she can get people to do that, why would you say that was a bad thing or talk about it like you were disparaging it?”

As per Page Six, the 45-year-old TV anchor aired footage from a conference in August 2019 at the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence, a global center for cyber defense. The speaker then informed the attendees that "social influence can help promote or encourage behavior change." She then mentioned 34-year-old Swift because of her "fairly influential online presence."

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, noted, that the Lavender Haze hitmaker's influence is probably a result of how much her fans adore the music rather than the government using her as an "asset," as Watters suggested. The former White House director of strategic communication stated, "Her music is great, they're bops, we love it." "Republicans are attempting to undermine Swift because she is not on their side", co-host Sunny Hostin speculated.

“My theory is that Taylor was born in Tennessee, she kind of started as a country music, pop princess and I think that the Jesse Watters of the world thought she was their princess,” the attorney added. “All of a sudden [Swift] decides to endorse a democrat in Tennessee, she was in support of March for Our Lives against gun violence, supported the LGBTQ community in her music videos and she said, ‘I’m pro-choice,’ and then she said, ‘And vote.’ They picked the wrong princess.” Goldberg then concluded by calling out Watters, “I’m tired of dumb people. I can’t handle it.”

As per Politico, refuting the conspiracy Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh referred to Swift's hit track Shake It Off in an official statement, “As for this conspiracy theory, we are going to shake it off.” “But that does highlight that we still need Congress to approve our supplemental budget request as Swift-ly as possible so we can be out of the woods with potential fiscal concerns,” Singh added on a light note.

