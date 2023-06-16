Whoopi Goldberg Condemns Discussions on Hillary, Biden After Trump Indictment: 'Don't Want To Hear'

Whoopi Goldberg called for conservatives to stop referencing Hillary Clinton's email scandal, during an episode of The View. Following former President Donald Trump's indictment on 37 felony counts for allegedly mishandling classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago, Goldberg expressed her frustration, stating that she didn't want to hear any more discussions about what Clinton or others had done, emphasizing that they had all cooperated with inquiries, per Fox News.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Loccisano

Also Read: North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Weighs Over 140 Kg, Reports South Korean AI

"I don't want to hear any more people talking about what Hillary did, I don't want to hear anymore talk about what other people have done. Because none of them, not one of them, has said ‘no’ to any of the inquiries, no matter how poorly they were fashioned or questioned. Nobody fought it," said the co-host of the show. Goldberg further pointed out that individuals found with classified documents were open and transparent with investigators. She emphasized that she wanted to see the same level of transparency and accountability in other cases, rather than deflecting blame to past incidents involving Clinton. "That's what I want. I don't want to hear, ‘Well, Hillary!’" the host emphasized in a mocking tone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hillary Clinton (@hillaryclinton)

The co-host acknowledged that classified documents were also found in President Joe Biden's former office space and Delaware home but argued that Biden, as the vice president at the time, was not directly responsible. "I don't want to hear that anymore! I don't want to hear people talk about, ‘Well, Biden did it.’ Biden was not the president, y'all! He was the vice president," she said, adding that former President Barack Obama would've been the one responsible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WhoopiGoldberg (@whoopigoldberg)

Also Read: New York Stadium Demolished During World War II Finds New Life as Car Dealership

Goldberg stressed the difference in the situation with Trump, asserting, "The man broke the law. He's on tape!" she shouted. Clinton also responded to Trump's indictment by mocking her former political opponent on Twitter. She promoted merchandise from her organization's gift shop with the phrase "BUT HER EMAILS." It is worth noting that during the FBI investigation in 2015, it was found that Clinton had classified information on her private email server, which led to criticism from then-FBI Director James Comey. However, Comey did not recommend prosecution, and the Justice Department did not proceed with charges.

Hilary Clinton was supposed to destroy her phones!

Destroying a phone doesn’t delete your emails.

The problem was that she and her staff didn’t destroy them well enough. It wasn’t great, but digital date was a relatively new thing in the 2000shttps://t.co/MaGKsTZJdg — Harlow (@AngryInAGoodWay) June 12, 2023

Also Read: UK Government Reveals Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Costs Surpassed $200 Million

Goldberg's remarks on The View and Clinton's response on social media reflect the ongoing debate surrounding the handling of classified information by public figures. The live discussion on national television also emphasizes the differing perspectives on accountability of past incidents and actions in the current political scenario of the state.

More from Inquisitr

Elizabeth Holmes Ordered to Repay Rupert Murdoch $125 Million in Theranos Restitution, Totaling $452 Million

Deutsche Bank Agrees to $75 Million Settlement in Lawsuit from Jeffrey Epstein Victims