Whoopi Goldberg Claps Back at Ana Navarro for Claiming Bill Geddie Fired Joy Behar From ‘The View'

The View recently paid respect to Bill Geddie, its longtime executive producer, who just passed away at the age of 68. Meanwhile, an unexpected development took place on the set. One of the co-hosts of the talk show, Ana Navarro, released a statement addressing Joy Behar's departure from the program in 2013. On the other hand, Whoopi Goldberg quickly corrected the record and revealed the real reason for Behar's unexpected departure.

Image Source: Twitter | @TheView

In a recent episode of the talk show, the co-hosts had a touching conversation regarding Bill Geddie's legacy and contributions to the program. Geddie, who co-created the program with Barbara Walters in 1997, was essential in determining its dynamic and influence through the years. As the co-hosts discussed Geddie's impact through anecdotes and thoughts, Ana Navarro joined the conversation and made a controversial claim.

Recalling her experience on the program, Navarro claimed that Geddie was in charge of both Behar's hire and firing. Navarro claims that Geddie recruited Behar when the program debuted in 1997 and fired her in 2013. However, one of the show's regular co-hosts, Goldberg, was eager to step in and correct the record. Goldberg insisted, "He didn't fire Joy," and co-host Sunny Hostin chimed in to add that "the next generation" was responsible for Behar's termination.

Many viewers and fans have been wondering and speculating about Behar's departure from The View in 2013. Behar herself has never revealed who was to blame for her unexpected departure, but the circumstances of her leaving have frequently been the focus of humor and contemplation. Behar hinted at the idea that her resignation might have been driven by politics in a 2017 interview with People, saying that her outspoken political beliefs may have been a factor, reports Decider.

She told the outlet, “Somebody wanted me gone. The way I heard it, and I don’t know what’s true because you never know, they got rid of a Republican so they wanted to get rid of a Democrat. That’s not the first time I’ve been fired for my politics. So I wasn’t shocked at that analysis.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arturo Holmes

But Goldberg's most recent correction gives the story another angle. Geddie was not the person who fired Behar, even though the specifics of who was engaged in her departure are still somewhat unclear. The fact that Goldberg insisted "he didn't fire Joy" suggests that there were adjustments made to the show's production staff following Geddie's time serving as executive producer.

Both the participants and the production staff of The View have changed considerably throughout the years. The people in charge of the show's direction also changed as it developed. Although Geddie played a crucial role in building the show's framework, later producers also helped to ensure its popularity. The co-hosts' and production team's expertise and commitment are evident in the show's capacity to change and stay relevant.

