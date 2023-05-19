Whoopi Goldberg Bailed on an Episode of 'The View' Featuring Ted Danson's Ex Mary Steenburgen

Acclaimed TV personality Whoopi Goldberg reportedly bailed on episode 12 of The View earlier last week following the appearance of Ted Danson's ex-wife, Mary Steenburgen, who was a guest on the talk show, reported Meaww.

The Sister Act alum bailed on an episode of The View after learning of Steenburgen was to make an appearance on the hit talk show for the promotion of her new film Book Club: The Next Chapter, which is a sequel to 2018's Book Club and will feature the return of Father of The Bride actress Diane Keaton, Monster-In-Law's Jane Fonda, Bride Wars star Candace Bergen and many others who return for the incredible movie.

The episode featured the powerhouse of actresses as they engaged in a fun and hearty conversation with the hosts from the show, each of the stunning women donning breathtaking outfits. Candace Bergen wore semi-formal attire with what appears to be a denim jacket and a lavender shirt with black pants and blue loafers. The evergreen Diane Keaton sported a plush long coat with black pants and matching gloves with trendy boots. The very elegant Fonda exuded grace in her pink ensemble that included a suit, pants and shirt, paired with black loafers.

The talented Mary Steenburgen looked incredibly graceful donning a red and pink dress that went extremely well with the rest of the gang's aesthetic. The nearly 15-minute-long segment also featured a trailer for their new movie shot in Italy. Goldberg reportedly wanted to avoid all forms of awkward confrontation and embarrassment with the Parenthood actress as the two had been, at different times, romantically involved with Ted Danson.

Image Credit: Getty Images | Frazer Harrison

Goldberg seemed to not want to further disrupt the flow of the show, especially after several controversies on the show were linked to her name. USA Today recently reported that Goldberg was suspended from the show for a duration of two weeks because of her comments regarding the Holocaust. She said that the genocide was "not about race," but instead was about "man's inhumanity to man." Upon careful reflection and after receiving criticism for the offensive statement, she defended herself and mentioned that the statement was supposedly out of context.

Whoopi Goldberg makes yet another "deeply offensive" Holocaust comment. https://t.co/9E7EwRoItW — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) December 27, 2022

"Recently while I was doing press in London, I was asked about my comments earlier this year. I tried to convey to the reporter what I had said and why and attempted to recount the time. It was never my intention to appear as if I was doubling down on hurtful comments, especially after talking with and hearing people like rabbis and old and new friends weighing in," said Goldberg in an interview.