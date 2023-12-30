The entertainment industry is filled with actors and actresses who bring alive a character in a whole new avenue. Regardless of the genre, a great actor understands the dextrous nature of a role and goes above and beyond while in front of the screen, creating magic! One such actor was Robin Williams. Not only was he versatile, but he was also basically a genius in acting! Even his comic roles, such as in Mrs. Doubtfire, remain iconic and unmatched. He was an incredibly gleeful and charming personality. That, in turn, earned Williams a plethora of colleagues and close friends. Two of his closest friends include The View host Whoopi Goldberg and Billy Crystal, both of whom co-hosted Comic Relief USA alongside Williams before his passing.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Also Read: Here's How Carol Alt, 62, is Inspiring 'The View' Host Whoopi Goldberg to Make an OnlyFans Account

According to a report by People, Goldberg and Crystal were spotted being moved to tears at the 46th Annual Kennedy Center Honors for their dear friend Williams. Although the entire ceremony was filmed much earlier in the month, it was screened on Wednesday evening. The ceremony was a beautiful feat with emotional messages for the late actor, the warmth of his memory still felt by his peers.

As reported by HuffPost, when Goldberg was invited onto the stage, she already looked like she’d been choking back soft sobs. She looked at the audience with a sad glance and said: “I want to acknowledge the person who should also be standing here with me…our brother Robin [Williams].” As soon as those words left her, she pointed at an empty spot right next to her and mentioned it would’ve been Williams' spot should he have been alive.

Also Read: Here's Why Whoopi Goldberg Used NSFW Innuendo Gesture to Explain Her Preferred Voting Style

Also present on stage was the renowned When Harry Met Sally actor Crystal, who was also observed to be very emotional as he stood next to Goldberg. The Sister Act actress briefly turned to Crystal and said to him, “You are my family, you’re my big brother, and you have no idea what an honor it is to see you get your due.” She continued to gush with pride, “I love you. You’re a mensch. You’re a national treasure.” Goldberg once more mentioned Crystal being a 'national treasure' and concluded her speech by extending her heartfelt congratulations to him.

"I want to acknowledge the person who should also be standing here with me is Robin Williams...@BillyCrystal, you are my family, my big brother, & you have no idea what an honor it is to see you get your due. You're a national treasure. Congratulations" –Whoopi Goldberg #KCHonors pic.twitter.com/XSHhefeS4S — The Kennedy Center (@kencen) December 28, 2023

Also Read: Whoopi Goldberg Overwhelmed as Tracee Ellis Ross Reveals Career-Changing Influence on ‘The View'

Next, it was Crystal’s turn to speak a few words, and boy, did they get everyone teary! He recalled the performances for the evening and the significance of the ceremony. Crystal said, “That was awesome, and all my friends were there,” He continued, “Beyond that, the awards are an appreciation for your body of work…your lifetime body of work.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo

Like Goldberg, he too reminisced on the good times he shared with Williams and spoke of their unbreakable bond of friendship. Crystal said with emotion thick in his voice, “I’m feeling I’m missing my friend Robin tonight, very much so, because of all of what we did together…” He concluded his speech with the Dead Poets Society actor’s presence at the ceremony: “I know that he would be here and he is. So it’s special, and a lot of feelings for me tonight.”

More from Inquisitr

Inside 'The View' Host Ana Navarro's Holiday Special Dressing Room, Showcasing Her Unseen NSFW Gifts

Whoopi Goldberg Recalls Surprising Her Mom With Her First Ever Trip to Disneyland