Whoopi Goldberg and Ana Navarro Poke Fun at J.D. Vance, Call Him 'Just Dumb' on 'The View'

On a recent episode of ABC's The View, the hosts had a pretty direct chat about Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance. They had a good laugh playing around with what his initials could really stand for. Whoopi Goldberg and Ana Navarro were the ones making jokes and poking fun at Donald Trump’s running mate. It was all in good humor and pretty laid back. They compared the 'optimism' of Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign to what they called the 'weird' messaging from Republicans.

The View’s Ana Navarro: “JD Vance is pretty weird.”



pic.twitter.com/ZOajbiv3u7 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 29, 2024

Navarro didn't mince words. She said, "Don't complain that we're calling you weird because you've attacked her on her dating history. You have called her a DEI hire. You've said everything she's got is because of her gender and her skin color. You've called her all sorts of names." She then delivered the punchline: "So, I think we're being really kind and gracious by just calling you weird, and frankly, JD Vance, just, dumb Vance, is pretty weird," as per Huff Post.

The View's response to JD Vance: "How dare you come for cat ladies!"

"I am the ultimate cat lady," Whoopi. pic.twitter.com/42PUnFpCv3 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 24, 2024

Goldberg chimed in, reminding Navarro that she had come up with the "Just Dumb" joke the week before. The conversation didn't stop there. Navarro took aim at Vance's background, referencing his 2016 book Hillbilly Elegy. She said, "It's very funny when I hear J.D. Vance talk about Kamala Harris as a DEI hire. Because I think he got a book deal, I think he got a TV contract, I think he got a move deal because he's a DEI hire," as per The Daily Mail.

Navarro continued her critique: "You want to talk about DEI? You came on and you were supposed to be the hillbilly translator which was something that was sorely lacking on national TV and in the movies. We're going to talk about hiring somebody because what they represent and the color of their skin and where they come from? Let's start with JD Vance." The hosts also talked about some recent controversies involving Vance. Specifically, they brought up his remarks about 'single cat ladies' and wondered how well the Trump campaign checked him out before bringing him on board.

Holy sh*t. Ana Navarro ripping into “Just Dumb Vance” right now, saying he is the “DEI hire” & then starts listing all the bankruptcies & failures throughout Donald Trump’s career. She then defends urges everyone to vote for Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/Pxz86FfEhr — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) July 30, 2024

Navarro expressed surprise at the lack of preparation: "I'm kind of marveling at the lack of vetting that seems to have gone on in the Trump campaign which had a ton of time to pick their vice president. I'm just amazed at all of the things that came out." The discussion then turned to Vance's views on childless individuals. Navarro said, "He has said more than once that he thinks people without children, that that's bad and must be punished... He wants people with children to have more voting rights. He wants people with children to pay less taxes."

She also shared a personal perspective: "There are women who have no children because they are free to choose so, and there are women like me who have no children because we couldn't. And how dare you try to tell me that I am lesser than? How dare you tell me that I have less rights and less voting rights than others?" When asked about being called 'weird,' Vance brushed it off. In a Fox News interview, he said, "No, not at all. It doesn't hurt my feelings," as per The Hill.