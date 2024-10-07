Who Won the VP Debate Between Vance and Walz? These 3 Polls Had the Same Response

J.D. Vance or Tim Walz? Who Won the Vice Presidential Debate?

JD Vance and Tim Walz met for their first Vice Presidential debate on Tuesday, October 1. The running mates took the stage for a 90-minute conversation about issues like the economy, policies, border safety, and abortion rights. The candidates were well-armed in their arguments and their exchange was civil— far less tense compared to the presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. Who won you ask? Well, these three opinion polls give a clear verdict.

The Prep Leading Upto the Debate

For Walz, preparations for the debate involved hiking, having pizza in downtown Harbor Spring, and visiting a local farm— Pond Hill Farm. During his pizza outing, the Democrat told ABC News his debate preparations were "going great," remarking, "This is the fun part." Vance too appeared confident and said in a Teamsters press call, "We have well-developed views on public policy so we don't have to prepare that much."

CBS News Poll

After the debate, CBS News and YouGov surveyed voters across the nation and found that 42% of watchers believed Vance was the clear winner, while 41% favored Walz, and 17% thought they tied. Additionally, 88% of debate watchers found the tone to be positive. However, it's worth noting that viewers who tuned in for the debate were a bit more inclined to the Democratic party than the Republicans.

CNN Poll

The CNN poll revealed similar results. According to the survey, 51% of respondents favored the Republican Vance while 49% thought Walz was a better debater. Viewers thought both VP candidates were positive in their tone and their favorability has subsequently increased, with Walz's number escalating from 46% to 59% and Vance's from 30% to 41%. The outlet hence argued it was a tie.

Politico Poll

The POLITICO/Focaldata snap poll produced a clearer margin of 50-50 between both Vance and Walz. The outlet claimed that the results are a reflection of the nation's 'hyper-polarized' politics ahead of the November elections. However, Walz had an advantage among the Independents. 58% sided with the Democratic VP while 42% favored Vance. It is worth noting that among these numbers, Walz's strongest support came from the younger lot (25-34 years).

What Did Republicans Say of Vance's Debate Performance?

For the Republicans, the Ohio senator won against Walz in the VP debate. Trump's senior campaign adviser, Danielle Alvarez, told Newsweek that Vance was "able to articulate the message of the Trump-Vance ticket," She added that the former President was 'thrilled' with his running mate's performance. Meanwhile, Tricia McLaughlin, GOP strategist opined, "Vance is obviously highly articulate in a way most politicians aren't."

What Did Democrats Say About Walz's Debate Performance?

Former Senator Claire McCaskill, a Missouri Democrat, remarked, "I am not worried about Tim Walz's misstatements." She asserted that Walz was 'relatable.' Meanwhile, Harris's campaign chair, Jen O'Malley Dillon, added, "He [Walz] is a leader who cares about the issues that matter most to the American people," as per The New York Times.

So, Who Won?

According to the opinion polls, the collective response draws a clear tie between Vance and Walz. But, it is still worth noting that the debate polls don't represent the full electorate. Though both the candidates had strong and weak points, it seems the vast majority of the debate watchers retreated to their partisan camps.