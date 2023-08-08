Donald Trump is Losing His Battles But His Impersonator Bob DiBuono Is Getting Popular by The Day

In the ever-evolving landscape of political satire and impersonation, one name has emerged as a prominent figure, drawing both laughter and controversy from audiences across the nation. Bob DiBuono, a stand-up comedian hailing from Clifton, New Jersey, has found himself in the spotlight as Donald Trump's impersonator. As the real Donald navigates the aftermath of his presidency, DiBuono's popularity has surged, resulting in a flurry of gigs and appearances that showcase his uncanny ability to mimic the former commander-in-chief.

In a recent interview, DiBuono revealed that his business has experienced a significant uptick since Donald Trump left office, attributing the surge in demand for his performances to a sense of longing for the former president's presence. "People miss him and people want him back so badly that when he wasn't in the public eye, it was like, 'Get Bob DiBuono to show up," he shared. His comedic portrayal has struck a chord with audiences of various backgrounds, allowing him to seamlessly transition from corporate events to private parties and even Republican fundraisers.

DiBuono's journey into the world of Trump impersonation began in 2015 when he embarked on the task of perfecting his imitation. The process was no easy feat; it took him four months of diligent study, analyzing every interview and rally, to accurately capture Trump's mannerisms and speech patterns. His dedication paid off, earning him appearances on notable platforms like "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and "Comedy Central." Even fellow comedians took note of his impressive portrayal, with Darrell Hammond, known for his Trump impersonation on "SNL," commending DiBuono for his ability to think like the former president.

Despite his success, DiBuono's journey as a Trump impersonator has been far from smooth sailing. The divisive nature of politics means that not all audiences are receptive to his comedic act. He recounted instances of people walking out of his shows, expressing their disapproval through gestures and even tears. "I'm sitting there with a wig on and makeup — I'm not him — and she was crying and calling me a rapist," DiBuono revealed, highlighting the intensity of emotions his portrayal can evoke.

DiBuono's talent extends beyond the stage, as he has ventured into the realm of film and digital media. He recently completed a comedy titled "Can't Let It Go!" set against the backdrop of the 2016 election, showcasing his ability to capture the essence of a pivotal moment in political history. Additionally, he has embraced the digital age by joining platforms like Cameo, where he offers personalized Trump videos for a fee. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, DiBuono managed to maintain his comedic momentum, churning out videos for a growing number of fans.

One notable event that encapsulates DiBuono's impact was his appearance at Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski's engagement party in 2018. Tasked with embodying Trump for an audience that included political figures like Bill de Blasio and Chuck Schumer, DiBuono navigated the delicate balance between humor and political tensions. Despite the mixed reactions, his ability to draw laughter from even the most divided room underscored the power of satire to bridge ideological divides, even if only for a moment.

