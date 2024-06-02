When Whoopi Goldberg Called Out Cara Delevingne for Interview Antics: "She Isn't Famous"

The View host Whoopi Goldberg shut down model and actress Cara Delevingne for a cringe-worthy interview back in 2015. The painfully awkward exchange occurred when Delevingne appeared on Good Day Sacramento through a video promoting her film Paper Towns. Apparently, the anchors accused her of being "irritable" and "tired," after which they eventually sent her off air to "take a nap."

The now-infamous interview on a US daytime show made headlines when the actress responded more aggressively to questions. The anchors introduced the actress as 'Carla' instead of Cara, and from there, the interview catapulted from bad to worse. Subsequently, it became a hot topic among netizens online, some siding with her while others criticizing her, as per The Independent.

Among those who called her out was Nicolle Wallace, ex-host of The View, who said, "I'm sorry, I'm sorry. When you're a famous movie star and you get to go on a local news show to promote a movie that people are paying $18 to go watch, you don't get to act like a bitch." However, Raven-Symoné clearly disagreed with Wallace and instead defended Delevingne.

"I don't know, you have to understand that every person has their day," countered Symone. "You don't know if she's on her period..." when Wallace interjected, "Then cancel the interview. I mean Condoleezza Rice ran the world and she's a woman but yes, if you're an actress and you're cranky, cancel the interview."

However, Symone noted that "you can't cancel the interview," when at that point, Goldberg slammed, "Then suck it up. She's not a famous actress. She's a newbie," adding, "I'M famous." She further explained, "It isn't easy, but we are privileged for what we do. We are so lucky. If you are supposed to be doing this, you gotta find a way to suck it up. You don't get to be crappy to people - they're doing their job too."

Delevingne later blamed her anchors in a now-deleted tweet, saying, "I am soooooo lucky and anyone who thinks I am unappreciative or ungrateful clearly doesn't know me," refusing to apologize "for being human." She remained unfazed by the criticism and said the hosts failed to understand her sarcasm.

Some X, formerly Twitter users, supported her as @CloudyOne weighed in, "Amusing that the anchors act unprofessional & condescending, then expect you to want to continue to engage with them." Media and News company Perez Hilton, @PerezHilton, also commented in Delevingne's defense, "This is very true! I learned this firsthand earlier this year! Ha! There's deff a diff between American and Brit humor."

The now-68-year-old recalled the trending Delevingne exchange on Glamour in 2018 and expounded, "You know, you don't always want to talk to a million people. You don't always want to sign an autograph. You've gotta try to suck it up. And if you just got here 10 minutes ago, which is kind of how I was feeling about the person we were talking about, it's like, 'Listen. This is the life you chose.' You want to be an actress? This is what it entails."