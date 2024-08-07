When Trump Slammed Prince Harry for His 'Royal Betrayal': "That's Unforgivable"

In April, Prince Harry formally declared himself a citizen of the United States. According to NBC News, a travel agency under his ownership submitted documentation to British officials stating that he had since relocated to the States and is now "usually resident." As per a recent U.K. regulatory filing, the Duke of Sussex created Travalyst Ltd., which demonstrated that he will be using his current address as his primary residence for business purposes. However, former president Donald Trump has vowed that he wouldn't extend Harry's visa if reelected. "I wouldn't protect him. He betrayed the queen. That's unforgivable," Trump said in an exclusive with Daily Express. "He would be on his own if it was down to me."

NEW: Donald Trump suggests he may deport Prince Harry from the United States if elected president.



Trump said that Prince Harry will get no special privileges if he lied on his visa application.



"We’ll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they’ll… pic.twitter.com/zpnHsoRomO — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 19, 2024

In the middle of a legal dispute over the legality of the royal's immigration status, Trump further charged that the Biden administration was "protecting Harry". The Republican leader's remarks were made 24 hours after Prince Harry had his court appearance on allegations that he had lied about using drugs, a habit he had acknowledged in his bombshell memoir Spare. The Heritage Foundation is pursuing the legal case against Biden's Department of Homeland Security claiming that evidence of previous drug usage may be used to deny a visa application under US immigration laws.

In an attempt to cope with the loss of his mother, Prince Harry confessed in the book to having experimented with cocaine and psychedelic mushrooms as well as using marijuana with friends in his early years. The foundation asserted that because prior drug usage may disqualify applicants, these statements cast doubt on the legality of his visa. As reported by The List, Trump further criticized the Duke without elaborating on how he had deceived the late Queen Elizabeth II. But the former president who reacted deeply to the queen's passing probably alluded to Harry's general distancing from the royal family.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Julian Simmonds - WPA Pool

Meanwhile, royal biographer Robert Hardman claimed in his book Charles III: New King. New Court The Inside Story that the couple's comments on the name of their daughter, Princess Lilibet, was one of the many reasons that offended the late queen. The name was taken from Her Majesty's childhood moniker, which the queen was said to have approved of, but Hardman revealed that this was untrue. "The root of the issue was not Harry and Meghan naming their daughter Lilibet," he told Us Weekly. "It was when they said that this had all been done with [the queen's] blessing."

According to Newsweek, touching on the subject of royal deportation, Eric Trump recently echoed his father's words and described the Sussexes as "spoiled apples." "What I can tell you is my father had so much respect for the queen, as did I," he said. "My mom [the late Ivana Trump] knew so many of them for years, I think you probably know that, had a great relationship with Diana and everyone else," he told in an exclusive to GB News.

‘They are predictably hypocritical.’



Royal Broadcaster and Photographer, Helena Chard, explains Eric Trump’s aversion to Meghan and Harry, following comments suggesting that Donald Trump would not hesitate to deport them from the USA. pic.twitter.com/Cn9z14R48L — GB News (@GBNEWS) August 4, 2024

Eric further stated, "You know, that's a very sacred institution and you can happily have those two back. We'll happily send them back from America, you can have them back over here, but I'm not sure you guys want them any more than we might not want them anymore. They feel like they're on a little bit of an island of their own. But listen, you can always have bad actors in anything, you can always have spoiled apples in every orchard, but the institution of the royal family is beautiful and it's something that is actually admired by a lot of Americans."