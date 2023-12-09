Swifties are going crazy over the recent revelation of how Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's secret romance began, dissecting every clue leading up to the couple's public debut. Kelce's choice of attire in one of the episodes of his podcast New Heights—a black T-shirt featuring none other than Swift's ex, John Mayer—piqued the interest of observant fans.

Kelce, the 34-year-old tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, casually wore the T-shirt during an episode released on September 6. Swifties quickly concluded that this wardrobe choice was a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and conceal their blossoming romance.

According to Page Six, fans took to social media to share their thoughts. As one user on Twitter pointed out, "It actually kind of worked cause people pointed that out and said why would she date someone who likes John Mayor [sic]." "We suspected it when we saw the John Mayer shirt on Travis during that episode," another fan said.

Kelce's 'sneaky' move had the desired effect, with fans wondering why Swift would date someone associated with her ex-boyfriend. This subtle tactic became even more intriguing as the podcast episode progressed, with Kelce jokingly discussing his dating life in front of his brother, Jason Kelce, and sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce.

Travis admitted in the episode, "Things are not looking up for me,” he said. “I gotta get back on Tinder and show a pre-season sideline pic of me. I want to feel those fireworks. I’ve always wanted [love at first sight] to happen." He joked about his desire for a 'love story,' which fans believe was a subtle reference to Swift's 2008 hit Love Story. This strategic decision to drop hints while maintaining secrecy fueled speculation about their relationship.

Travis' family members, Jason and Kylie, appeared to be in on the secret as well, with Kylie stating that she would not set Travis up with anyone because he was 'doing great on [his] own.' Marca reported that the New Heights episode with Travis wearing the John Mayer shirt became their most-viewed episode of the year, with over five million views.

Swift broke her silence during her Time Magazine cover story, confirming that she and Travis were already a couple by the time the podcast episode aired. Swift praised Kelce after he revealed in July that he attempted to give her his phone number during a podcast episode, calling it 'metal as hell.'

The iconic hitmaker recalled, "We started hanging out right after that. So we had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for because we got to get to know each other." Swift confirmed they 'were a couple' when she attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game in September.

