When Travis and Jason Kelce Said They Were Expelled from Preschool for 'Stabbing' Classmate with Spork

Despite having accomplished professional careers, brothers Jason and Travis Kelce acknowledged that they were mischievous and courted trouble in their early school years. As the second season of their renowned podcase New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce debuted in September 2023, the brothers remembered getting expelled from preschool. Unaware that her husband and brother-in-law had been advised not to return to their respective preschools, Jason's wife Kylie Kelce joined the pair. During the episode, Jason remarked that he hasn't taught his daughters, Bennett, 6 months, Elliotte, 2, and Wyatt, 3, "how to fight the Kelce way". Instead, he said he is "trying to keep them from getting kicked out of preschool the way I was." Travis chimed in, "We both got kicked out of preschool."

As per People, Jason stated that he and another student were "playing at a cafeteria table" when he got into a fight and used a spork. "For some reason, we were stabbing each other with sporks and I hit him hard enough right in the forehead," Jason recalled. "I just remember the next day his dad had him under his arm and he had four little spork dots." He then mocked that his father Ed's reaction to the school was to ask, "Why weren't you watching him?". Following a heated argument with his teacher during a fierce game of checkers, Travis said he was expelled from preschool. "I was winning because I don't f---ing lose at checkers," Travis said with a laugh, adding that the winner got to continue playing. I kept winning and the teacher told me, you know Travis, you have to share and I was like, that's not how it rolls," the Kansas City Chiefs star recalled.

Forgive me if you've seen this....

But whoever created the dual shot of Travis Kelce reacting to Jason Kelce discussing their childhood during his retirement speech just made me cry like a baby.

I can't state enough how much I love, love, love Jason and Travis Kelce.

Even though… pic.twitter.com/dXV7E0QS0c — Da🦦Otterside (@DaOtterside) March 4, 2024

Refusing to give up his checker spot, Travis claimed he "threw the chair I was sitting in at her." Jason then went on to tease his brother, "It's kind of hard to win" in a checkers game with Travis, "because you never move your back row." The former Philadelphia Eagles star told his wife, "This is what you married into Ky." Travis joked, "It was the '90s, you know?!"

Travis Kelce emotional during Jason Kelce’s retirement press conference.



A beautiful moment to see Jason’s family going through this with him. He is looking at them often throughout the speech #Eagles pic.twitter.com/ieIqxDRGt4 — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) March 4, 2024

As per People, Jason gave an emotional retirement speech in March and gushed about the bond he shared with his younger brother on stage, recalling their childhood sports days spent together and the happiness they experienced upon each other's NFL draft selection. "We have a small family. No cousins, one aunt, one uncle. It was really my brother and I our whole lives," Jason explained. "We did almost everything together — competed, fought, laughed, cried, and learned from each other."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Cooper Neill

He talked of "inventing games" with Travis and how they "imagined" themselves as NFL "star players" someday. "We won countless Super Bowls in our minds before ever leaving the house," stated Jason. He concluded, "It made me stronger, tougher, smarter, and taught me the values of cooperation, loyalty, patience, and understanding."