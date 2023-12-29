The View's Joy Behar is a staunch Donald Trump critic, and she didn't hold back her words when the former president was unreasonably critical of novice Democratic congresswomen, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rob Kim

The 81-year-old expressed her displeasure and blamed the Republican front-runner's "insecurity" of successful women. Trump, who has been facing multiple criminal cases, posted a tweet on X, formerly Twitter, which was seemingly targeting these women, and they called him out for it in 2019.

Meanwhile, Behar weighed on in his words and shared her own opinion, "I think that he is running very scared right now because look at what's going on, really," referencing the testimony of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's in his connection with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, per Fox News.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mario Tama

Back then, she discussed Trump's chances of winning the 2020 elections, and if he didn't come for a second term, he could face indictment and might end up behind bars. "He is like a cornered rat," mocked Behar. "He doesn't know policy. I mean, all he does is attack people's ethnicities and their race because he doesn't have a clue about what the policies are," adding, "He's stupid."

His comments weren't received well by the women, who collectively held a press conference to condemn the former president's remarks. He sparked an uproar after he tweeted against an "unnamed" congresswoman "who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe," per The Hill.

He also advised these "progressive" women to go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came." Trump said, "They can leave. And you know what? I'm sure that there will be many people that won't miss them." He added, "They have to love our country. They're congresspeople."

Those Tweets were NOT Racist. I don’t have a Racist bone in my body! The so-called vote to be taken is a Democrat con game. Republicans should not show “weakness” and fall into their trap. This should be a vote on the filthy language, statements and lies told by the Democrat..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2019

However, after receiving backlash, Trump defended in another tweet, "Those Tweets were NOT Racist. I don't have a Racist bone in my body! The so-called vote to be taken is a Democrat con game. Republicans should not show "weakness" and fall into their trap," adding, "This should be a vote on the filthy language, statements, and lies told by the Democrat....."

.....Congresswomen, who I truly believe, based on their actions, hate our Country. Get a list of the HORRIBLE things they have said. Omar is polling at 8%, Cortez at 21%. Nancy Pelosi tried to push them away, but now they are forever wedded to the Democrat Party. See you in 2020! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2019

But, in a following tweet, he called out Ocasio-Cortez and Omar for low poll numbers. "Omar is polling at 8%, Cortez at 21%. Nancy Pelosi tried to push them away, but now they are forever wedded to the Democrat Party." However, the women who call themselves a "squad" said Trump's words are distractions.

Ocasio-Cortez said, "We'll stay focused on our agenda … because all of this is a distraction. It's a distraction from what's important and from our core values as Americans." Meanwhile, Omar called it "complete hypocrisy," as she referred to his old statements of referring to African nations as "shithole countries." Tlaib called Trump's remarks "a continuation of his racist and xenophobic playbook."

