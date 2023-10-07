When 'The View' Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Set Up a Thirst Trap to Win Back Husband

Former White House Strategic Communications Director and assistant to former president Donald Trump, Alyssa Farah Griffin, is the co-host of the daytime talk show The View. Earlier this year, the political commentator shared that she set a "thirst trap" to win back her now husband Justin while they were dating.

On Tuesday's The View episode, Alyssa spoke about her personal experience while discussing former NFL player Tom Brady's now-viral picture with her co-hosts.

Brady captioned the picture as "Did I Do it Right?" Post his retirement from the field, the seven-time Super Bowl winner has been busy with his clothing brand. The explosive "thirst trap" picture was strategically an ad campaign for his Brady Brand clothing line.

Touching on the subject Alyssa elaborated that she was facing some issues while dating political strategist Justin Griffin. According to People, she then used the thirst trap to entice her now husband into getting back together.

Griffin said, "I love a good thirst trap. My husband and I went on one brief hiatus a few months into dating, we were doing long-distance. He broke up with me. I was devastated. But how do you get him back? Post a sexy beachside photo." She describes being devasted after the couple broke up over long-distance relationship woes. Alyssa then decided to send a gorgeous beach picture to Justin. Within days the couple were back together and everything went on normal.

According to The Sun, the couple announced their engagement after dating for three years in October of 2020. The two tied the knot on November 6, 2021, at a lavish beach wedding in Vero Beach, Florida. Justin Griffin was a regional political director for the Massachusetts Republican Party in 2012. He also worked as an account strategist for Purple Strategies, the VP of Revolution Agency, and completed a term as an advisor and director of finance for Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Polito. In 2019, he took up the role of a consultant for Merrimack Potomac + Charles.

Her relationship advice for the viewers and listeners of the show was to "make them know what they're missing," even if that meant clicking alluring pictures of oneself and making one's partner jealous for leaving them. The political power couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary in November. The thirst trap worked really well for Alyssa, as for Tom Brady hope it works for him with Gisele Bündchen.

