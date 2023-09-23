When 'The View' Assistant Was Shot in the Stomach in New York Deli for Taking Too Long to Order a Sandwich

The View has been an American favorite since it first began 27 years ago, the entertainment, and honest conversations about current affairs, make it a great talk show to watch. The cast currently includes Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and occasionally, Ana Navarro. The production team and crew equally work hard to ensure that everything is prim and proper on the day of filming, making them somewhat heroes. While the message to always stand up for justice is encouraged on the show, one production team member once bravely practiced this moral.

Cover Image Source: Youtube | @The View

As per an article by the New York Post in 2012, 25-year-old Lourdes Guillen was reportedly shot in the stomach in an attempt to protect her cousin Juan Medina. It all began when the duo who were joined by another relative decided to grab a sandwich at Humboldt Street at approximately 5 in the evening as a gesture of celebration since Medina was reportedly leaving the city.

Assistant on The View shot in the stomach in a New York deli for taking too long ordering a sandwich http://t.co/mOyF5rmg — Peter Greenhalgh (@UKpix) April 30, 2012

While they each lay in wait for their orders to be given to them, a trio of suspicious men began to get impatient. Then men who approached the two of them began to behave quite rudely and harshly with both Guillen and Medina. During this juncture, Medina’s arms were apparently crossed, which one of the men in the trio got irritated about. Although The View production team assistant was honest about it being rather nippy, the man simply didn’t buy it and left by leaving a threatening remark, “You’re on my block now,” said the man menacingly.

Just when Guillen and Medina thought their troubles were gone, the trio who were reportedly in their 20s came back and things took a violent turn. As per Guillen, they began roughing up a third cousin, Ramali Rodriguez with a cane even after desperately pleading them to stop. At the same time, they got into a scuffle with Guillen and Medina.

After some pleading, Ramali asked in tears, “Look, we don’t want any problems.” The person who was hitting her with a cane seemingly listened and went away leaving her seriously injured and sadly helpless while the violence between Guillen and Medina continued.

Image Source: LinkedIn | @LourdesGuillen

All of a sudden, Medina’s perpetrator pulled out a gun and shot him twice, resulting in some fatal blood loss. Guillen recalled her conversation with the shooter at this stressful and scary time, “Put the gun down. Don’t be that person.” Miden was painfully aware of how dangerous the situation was but still wanted to try to appeal to the man’s humanity. “I was trying to talk him out of it because if he saw I was a woman, he would stop. But clearly, that didn’t faze him at all.” She remembered the exact words the shooter said to her before putting a bullet in her stomach, “Don’t think I won’t shoot you too b****.”

After getting shot, Guillen remembered instructing Ramali to apply pressure on Medina’s wound given the amount of blood loss she incurred. After making sure her male cousin was taken care of, she laid down and “held hands” with him until the arrival of an ambulance. The two made stable recoveries at the Bellevue Hospital in New York.

