When the Trumps Were Brutally Trolled Over a ‘Super Cringe’ Dinner Tradition

The Trumps had an Easter lunch at Mar-a-Lago in April, and people questioned their dramatic entrances followed by applause. Arriving at their vast Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, Melania Trump, her son Barron Trump, and her father, Viktor Knavs, were greeted by fans who waved and smiled. The lavish entrance, nevertheless, was dubbed 'super cringe' by several internet commentators.

VIDEO: Melania Trump looking like a literal angel today with her father, Viktor Knavs, and Barron Trump for Easter Brunch at Mar-a-Lago.



Video credit to “@tikky_ruby” via Instagram pic.twitter.com/Z3Kbz52rkR — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) April 1, 2024

One user pointed out on X, "They dress up for dinner. Which I admit, I like. But this with the photographers and roped off areas seems like it’s a tv show. The expense just in staffing to cater to all that fluff must be astounding." Another critic continued by describing Trump's home as a 'party venue' and added, "Because it’s not a house. It’s a wedding and party venue. It’s a display. Entrances and exits are a big deal. It’s their all eyes are on me moment. It’s not like Melania spent the whole day cooking for her guests!"

Why do Donnie and Melania make an entrance whenever they go to dinner in their own house? It’s super cringe. I’m going to start lining up friends in my living room to applaud me making my way to the fridge 🥴 — Kelly D 🟦🟧 (@KellDA) April 1, 2024

An additional user brought up the analogy of their pets and wrote, "My pets do this for me on the daily, LOL Anytime I get up from my desk, go to the bathroom, get the mail, it's 24/7 adulation! Frankly, it is a little much, especially when my Pom decides to stick his head around my shower curtain to peek at me. Excuse me, I need my privacy!"

The “billionaire” spends over an hour in hair and makeup to go eat his meals at an all you can eat buffet in his own house…… and he chooses to do that. — Dan Guachione (@1sounddept) April 1, 2024

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

After Donald departed the White House in 2021, the Trumps made Mar-a-Lago their permanent residence. Along with being a private members club, the estate was established in 1995 by the previous president. On holidays and other special occasions, members of the club may reserve tables at restaurants frequented by members of the Trump family as per their website.

When Grandpa wears the Easter MAGA 😎💛 pic.twitter.com/JyA3sIdUuS — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) March 31, 2024

Additionally, at the Easter breakfast, Barron was also seen towering over Melania, his mother. As he went past a cluster of supporters, Barron gave them the thumbs up, the classic sign his dad had taught him. The 18-year-old was sharp in a navy suit with a bright yellow tie, as reported by the New York Post, while Melania wowed in a long white Alaïa gown and pastel pink high heels. Although the former president was not seen in the video itself, his daughter-in-law Lara Trump did post a clip of him on X. Donald wore a yellow version of his 'Make America Great Again' trucker hat and a white polo shirt as he hugged his granddaughters, Carolina, 4, and Eric Jr., 6, in the video. The caption read, "When Grandpa wears the Easter MAGA."