When the Late Queen Elizabeth II Altered a 600-Year-Old Tradition to Commemorate 9/11

9/11 unfolded tragically for millions of people across the globe, the unprecedented human loss affected many lives in the 2001 terror attacks. During the period of mourning, the late Queen Elizabeth II exhibited great compassion for the people of America. At the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace on September 13, 2001, the Queen broke with 600 precedent by permitting the Bands of the Household Division to play the American national hymn, "The Star-Spangled Banner."

September 13, 2001 Buckingham Palace. The Queen orders the playing of The Star Spangled Banner, for the first time in British history in solidarity. pic.twitter.com/5xa0UJfkvu — Martha MacCallum (@marthamaccallum) September 11, 2022

As per The US Sun, for decades, a blend of popular music from the era and traditional British melodies were played during the ceremony. During state visits, national anthems from other nations are sung to honor foreign visitors; however, the Queen defied convention this time. Her Majesty substituted the playing of the American national song as a sign of unity.

The Coldstream Guards, the oldest continually serving regular regiment of the British Army, performed the Changing of the Guard in front of an estimated 5,000 spectators outside Buckingham Palace.

Some in the crowd sang along to a hymn while the band played it, and many more waved American flags while trying not to cry. The crowd fell still for a time before Prince Andrew, the son of the Queen, led the troops in a ceremonial salute. With 67 fatalities from the terror attacks, the UK lost the most citizens after the US. Once more at the Queen's request, a memorial service for the victims was held the following day at London's St. Paul's Cathedral.

The Queen, Prince Charles, former Prime Minister Tony Blair, former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, and US Ambassador to the United Kingdom William Farish were among the more than 2,600 attendees at the event.

Becky and I mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II. She was an exemplary servant to the United Kingdom and dear friend to America.



I will never forget her playing the Star-Spangled Banner at Buckingham Palace after 9/11.



Her extraordinary legacy will endure. — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) September 8, 2022

The Queen honored those affected by the World Trade Center attacks in New York City once more, twenty years after they occurred. On September 11, 2021, her guards at Windsor Castle once more played an American hymn during the Changing of the Guard. "As we mark the 20th anniversary of the terrible attacks on 11th September 2001, my thoughts and prayers - and those of my family and the entire nation - remain with the victims, survivors, and families affected, as well as the first responders and rescue workers called to duty," the Queen said in a statement.

"My thoughts and prayers...remain with the victims, survivors and families affected."



Queen Elizabeth II shares a message commemorating 9/11, 20 years later. https://t.co/ApLDVAU2Tz #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/RSnosQkbmG — ABC News (@ABC) September 11, 2021

"My visit to the site of the World Trade Center in 2010 is held fast in my memory. It reminds me that as we honor those from many nations, faiths, and backgrounds who lost their lives, we also pay tribute to the resilience and determination of the communities who joined together to rebuild."

The sole documented instance of the Queen defying royal protocol was when she bowed before Diana, Princess of Wales's coffin. The late Queen was never known to break any royal customs up until that time.