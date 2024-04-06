When the Internet Urged “Sad Melania” to Leave Husband Donald Trump After His Inaugural Speech

Once, the online realm gave rise to a new moniker for the First Lady of the United States: "Sad Melania." This label emerged from a series of viral video clips capturing moments during Donald Trump’s inauguration, where Melania seemed distant and resentful (according to netizens). One particular video released seemed to showcase Melania initially smiling widely as she applauded her husband’s inaugural speech. However, as Trump turned away from her, her smile vanished, replaced by a noticeable frown directed at the floor, as was reported by Refinery 29.

The internet wasted no time in scrutinizing these fleeting moments. Critics have speculated if Trump may have said or done something to upset Melania, although concrete details remain elusive. Nonetheless, many social media users were vocal about their opinions, which led to an outpouring of concern and sympathy for Melania. Some online voices even went as far as to suggest that she should consider leaving her husband. Social media platforms buzzed with hashtags like #FreeMelania and #SaveMelania, amplifying the concern about her well-being and the dynamics of her marriage.

Twitter users voiced their sentiments, with one user expressing, "This makes me really sad. I genuinely feel bad for her. He doesn't appreciate her and she doesn't seem happy at all." Another user added, "It really feels like he is holding her hostage." A third added, "She's probably thrilled he's going to be in DC 98 percent of the time! I would lol." A fourth remarked, “I feel bad for her current situation, however, she knew what she was getting into, I'm not normalizing anything I'm just expressing my emotion.” “Her husband is a piece of shit but he acts like he owns her and she doesn't have a voice, at the end of the day it's not her fault” another user concluded.

The video's viral spread, accumulating over 210,000 shares, fueled further curiosity and debate about Melania's state of mind and her relationship with Donald. The timing of the video's release, just after the couple's 12th wedding anniversary, added an extra layer of intrigue to the public discourse.

As per She Knows, analyses of other moments, such as Trump and Melania's dance at the inauguration ball, contributed to the narrative of an 'unbalanced' relationship. Observers noted disparities in body language, with Melania appearing reserved while Trump exhibited a more assertive stance. These comparisons were drawn against the backdrop of the Obamas' seemingly more harmonious and respectful interactions.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

Despite the online frenzy and speculation, Melania chose to remain silent about the incident, leaving room for continued conjecture. However, Melania's reserved nature and her reluctance to embrace a public role have been recurring themes in the current political discourse. Furthermore, Trump himself, in past interviews, has praised Melania's qualities while acknowledging his aversion to relational challenges. Still, the juxtaposition of Melania's private persona with the demands of a high-profile position like the First Lady's has added a certain complexity to the public's perception of her marriage.