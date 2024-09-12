When the Cameraman Refused to Release the Disturbing Footage of Steve Irwin’s Death

In 2014, Steve Irwin's closest friend and underwater cameraman Justin Lyons spoke publicly about witnessing the death of the renowned 'Crocodile Hunter' from a stingray's barb that went through his chest. After eight days of photographing various species, including crocodiles, for a program dubbed 'Ocean's Deadliest,' Lyons and Irwin zeroed in on a ray that began to shoot its tail frantically and erratically.

Almost eight years after the shocking occurrence in 2006, Lyons told Australia's Studio 10 that the guys were filming for a documentary titled 'Ocean's Deadliest' when they came into contact with the enormous stingray swimming in chest-deep water. He claimed that the marine creature launched the attack as soon as Irwin approached from behind, ruining their last opportunity to get a photo of the ray swimming away. Lyons speculated that the ray could have mistaken Irwin's silhouette for that of a predator.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Albert L. Ortega

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, Lyons said, "I panned with the camera as the stingray swam away. I didn't even know it had caused any damage. It wasn't until I panned the camera back and Steve was standing in a huge pool of blood that I realized something was wrong." A deadly blow, he said, went 'through [Irwin's] chest like hot butter.' Lyons went on to describe the injury, "He had about a two-inch injury over his heart with blood-fluid coming out of it. He was in extraordinary pain. [The stingrays] have got venom on their barb, so I'm sure it was excruciatingly painful."

Nevertheless, Irwin was declared dead seconds after doctors reached the scene, despite Lyons's best efforts to re-board him and provide CPR for more than an hour. Irwin had agreed with his team to keep filming the incident anyway, so they did so. However, Lyons believed the tape should never be aired and wasn't even convinced it existed. Lyons concluded, "I don't know what's happened to it and I hope it would never see the light of day."

There was video documentation of the ray's attack on the charismatic and well-loved Australian animal conservationist. In their inquiry into what happened to Irwin, the authorities reportedly used the footage as evidence. First, the footage was sent to police, who analyzed it to determine the precise nature of the attack and how Irwin had died. According to Reuters, Irwin passed away on September 4, 2006, and law enforcement had completed their investigation and destroyed all copies of the tape except for one by January.

It was Terri Irwin, his wife, who received that last copy. In 2007, Terri allegedly informed 'Access Hollywood' that she had deleted all recordings of her husband's encounter with the enormous stingray at the Great Barrier Reef. She told the outlet, "Oh no, all footage has been destroyed." Despite Irwin's tragic death on set, Reuters reported that Animal Planet aired a two-hour special of 'Ocean's Deadliest' in January 2007 using most of the material Irwin had previously shot.