When Teenager Ivanka Trump Broke Hearts With This Remark About Her Mom Ivana Trump

In a revelation that sheds light on Ivanka Trump's complex family dynamics, a poignant moment from her teenage years has surfaced in a book. The book, Kushner Inc., unveils Ivanka's poignant remark about her relationship with her mother, Ivana Trump, known for her bold personality and public presence.

The 2019 book Kushner Inc. claims that Ivanka did not always spend as much time with her father, who was away for a large portion of her early life. According to author Vicky Ward, Ivanka lived an isolated childhood due to her mother's lack of interest in her life.

The forty-year-old mother of three spoke about how her wardrobe choices frequently caused arguments with her children. It was not the typical mother-daughter argument over a teenager dressing inappropriately for them; rather, Ivana's "flaunt them while you've got them" attitude was what Ivanka had an issue with. "My miniskirts weren't mini enough," the former White House advisor said in her address, as reported by The New York Times. Ivanka's school classmate recalled a painful story she told her when they were teenagers. Ivanka received a complaint from her acquaintance stating that her mother was "overly critical" while visiting her home. Ivanka is said to have replied, "I wish my mother showed that much interest in me," to that. This friend from school went to the First Daughter's all-girls elite school, Chapin School, in Manhattan.

Another acquaintance of Ivanka's, a New York real estate heir, offered insight into the impact of her parents' absence on her. "The dysfunction and loneliness of Ivanka’s family, the absence of her parents from her life, put her in a situation where she was vulnerable," they stated. Nikki Haskell, a family friend, stated succinctly, "Donald was there when he was there." The tour guide found it "weird" that Ivanka showed up in a big white limousine by herself when she first started at her new school. They said, "I felt really bad," to Kushner Inc. author Ward. "The white limo just sat there and waited. She was very nice. She was very shy, she was very quiet."

Speaking of her mother, Ivanka stated in a statement to The New York Post, "Wicked. Vim. Vigor. She brought joy and self-confidence. Understand it stemmed from her birth and upbringing. She came from a communist country. From denial. Being nothing. Having nothing. The Czech Republic background was her rationale for loving the fine things. For what was rich? What spelled glamour? Seeing the best is what defined who she was."

“Yes, she was bold. But no matter what, where, or who she was, she was always there for us. Always The Person to go to. If need be she’d act as the housekeeper. And did. Be the one to wash the dishes — and did."

