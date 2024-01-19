When T.J. Holmes Called Amy Robach his 'Best Friend' Few Weeks Before Their Affair was Exposed

Former Good Morning America hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s romance seems to be in full bloom lately. Last year, after they were reportedly fired from their job for their alleged affair, the pair started their podcast on iHearts: Amy and TJ. Although things are looking rosy now, back then it wasn’t exactly a bed of roses for the couple. There was much controversy surrounding their affair. One of which included the alleged hint of the first time suspicions of their romance began just weeks before news of their scandal came to light.

A 2022 New York Post article reported an interview with Holmes adding a very specific reference to Robach ahead of his affair with her. Usually, sometimes one would assume their significant other to be their BFF. Holmes at the time was married to his now ex-wife, Marilee Fiebig.

The two showed no obvious signs of their marriage being in trouble. All appeared normal until Holmes’ glowing reference to Robach began to stir the curiosity of the rumor mill. The publication recounts asking Holmes about his [past] experience in his job, especially because he had worked for ABC Network since 2014.

Holmes discussed the thrill of being a news anchor and said, “I am a really, really lucky dude…I am now in my absolute dream job…And I get to sit next to my best friend doing it!” He continued to boast nonchalantly about the utter joy he felt. Whether he was emphasizing his possible relationship with Robach or just talking about his job remains up for debate. But, he did nonchalantly admit, “I never ever, ever could have imagined things working out the way they have.” Do note that his statements were made on October 21, 2022.

Neither he nor Robach could’ve anticipated what lay ahead of them because, on November 30, 2022, Page Six reported news of their “months-long affair.” The couple was spotted “canoodling” together at a local bar close to their place of work. A source at the time commented on their relationship saying, “They have a very cozy relationship on air, but that is what is expected."

The person continued, “They were very careful behind the scenes to keep their affair secret.” Shortly after, their studio began to reportedly “investigate” the truth of the subject but was surprisingly confronted with it when Holmes and Robach confirmed their romance on air.

But, that’s not all the esteemed media hub found out during their thorough investigation. Reports from multiple sources suggested that Holmes was also romantically involved with many other members of ABC Network staff. But, to date, he denies being involved with any other staffer and has only come clean about Robach. Well, gone are those days because after a tumultuous time navigating their relationship from the aftermath of their expose, the two seem to have found a routine. They keep themselves busy by working out often and hosting their podcast together while addressing the past and looking forward to the future.

