When Stephen Colbert Made the Mistake of Asking Nicki Minaj to Choose Between Window or Aisle Seats

Stephen Colbert made the glaring mistake of asking Nicki Minaj to choose between a window or an aisle seat. Here's how it went. The "Queen of Rap" appeared on the Stephen Colbert Show in 2018 before the 2023 interview to promote her music album. The 41-year-old singer however made it a fun night during the Colbert Questionert segment.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By David Livingston

The rapper who was on the show to promote Pink Friday 2 took a savage dig at the comedian during his rapid-fire round when he asked the music artist to choose between window or aisle. Minaj stated window seat however, Colbert didn't have the chill as he justified aisle seats by saying one doesn't have to "crawl across people" to visit the restroom in an emergency during the flight. The Anaconda hitmaker said, "I don’t fly in those kinds of planes, I’m just kidding." The response led the crowd to cheer for her as Colbert was left red-faced at the witty response by the rapper. Furthermore, during the segment, Minaj also presented Colbert with a rap battle track fine-tuned to suit the show.

The music artist changed the rap track FTCU (F-ck This Club Up) and performed it for the audience and Colbert to rejoice. The Trinidad and Tobago origin singer rapped, "High heels on for Stevie / If I marry Stevie he ain’t never gon’ leave me." Colbert followed her by raping back, "High heels or not, Nicki / You better hope you never meet my wife Evie." As they concluded Minaj exclaimed, "Stephen. Do you realize we just battle-rapped each other?" Which is indeed right!

🚨| Nicki Minaj is set to appear once AGAIN on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert tomorrow, January 16. pic.twitter.com/KQSLBgpnEn — Nicki Minaj Access (@TheMinajAccess) January 16, 2024

Looking back at their 2018 meet-up, the music artist was promoting her album Queen. Colbert dropped on the question of her controversial track Barbie Dreams which made headlines for naming all the biggies in the industry who allegedly tried to hook up with her. According to ET Online Colbert said, "I noticed I'm not on the list of men." Minaj chuckled with her response saying, "I mean, it's pretty comprehensive. I'm just curious, if I were to make the list, how might you inform me." Followed by a rap which left the show host in a fix. "I might f**k Stephen after the show/He gon’ come back to work with a magical glow. But when you see us please, motherf**ker, don't stare/Just address me as Queen Nicki Colbert," Minaj finished.

Stephen Colbert rapping Nicki Llc verse is so iconic😫😭 pic.twitter.com/SwqCCkGDPQ — BARBIEOTMP (@BARBIEOTMP) June 12, 2023

Looking back at the two incidents it is clear Colbert came with his homework done and didn't want to waste his opportunity to rap battle the rap artist. The rap artist, however, was unfazed as fans cheered and wished to have the duo back again soon. The five-year gap to their meeting on the show was indeed a long wait for the viewers. Her album Pink Friday 2 was the most awaited album. According to Vogue Minaj had expressed, "When I look back at a lot of my music, I'm like, Oh, my God, where was the me in it? So for this album, I went back to the old game plan."