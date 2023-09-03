When ‘Sister Wives’ Kody Brown Attended Wedding Instead of His Daughter Ysabel’s Scoliosis Surgery

Sister Wives star Kody Brown was once accused of not feeling any remorse over attending his friend's wedding instead of his daughter Ysabel's scoliosis surgery. Ysabel Brown, whom he shares with his ex-wife Christine Brown has been known to struggle with severe medical issues for a long time. Her medical state has been highlighted in several episodes of the hit reality show time and again.

As per the Things, Ysabel was even seen wearing a firm back brace to alleviate the pain and correct her spine posture. Her mother, Christine Brown had also stated on one of the episodes that her daughter "would routinely wear baggy clothes to disguise the curve of her back". However, the patriarch had disapproved of any possible surgery without giving any adequate reason. "Ysabel's heartbroken, oh my gosh," a visibly distraught Christine told the cameras, adding, "She goes, 'How can he justify officiating Brian's wedding when he wouldn't even come to my surgery?'"

As per Insider, Christine Brown and her daughters were "mad" at Kody at that time because he chose not to travel with them from Arizona to the East Coast for Ysabel's scoliosis surgery. Apparently, the reality star did not want to leave the youngest children for a period of six to eight weeks while Ysabel recouped at the hospital in another state during COVID.

During one of the confessional scenes in the show Kody gave the reason behind his absence, "Ysabel's surgery was at a time and a situation where it would've required that I'm six or eight weeks away from home," he said. "No man can be away from work and from home and from family that long." While in contrast, he mentioned that he had been away from home for his friend's wedding only for four days. "And now I'm mad, what the hell?" Christine had responded to the cameras. "You think you get to go officiate your friend's wedding and not take care of your own family?" To which Kody had given an unusual reaction saying, Christine "protesteth too much."

Since Kody did not allow TLC to pay for the medical expenses, Christine had to step in for her daughter and raise money for the surgery. As per the US Sun, the TLC star posted a video on her private Facebook page in 2020 urging her fans to purchase her LuLaRoe clothing.

In the short video clip, she said, “What you guys are doing by helping me so much with my purchases is you are helping me get something done. One of my daughters needs surgery. I need $50,000 for a down payment for the surgery." She continued, "You guys are helping me make it happen. Thank you. $50,000 for a down was so daunting so I decided to just work hard.” She further added in the video, “I don’t know how we would be able to get the surgery she needs without LuLaRoe. I really appreciate it a lot, thank you!” Christine managed to raise $50k for the surgery.

As per People, in 2020 Ysabel, now 20, headed to New Jersey to get an operation to correct her scoliosis. Kody, however, cited concerns about traveling during the pandemic.

"I'm not traveling with Christine and Ysabel on the way to surgery, I'm not going to surgery, I think it's very risky," he told the cameras. "I also feel like a total hypocrite if I'm not keeping the rules that I'm asking — begging, literally begging — everybody to keep." Ysabel had later emotionally addressed her dad's absence. "I think his priorities are a little screwed up," she told the cameras through tears. "And l don't want to disrespect him because he is my dad and I understand, I do. I do understand why he's doing it, it's just really frustrating and really, really hard."

