When Selena Gomez Slammed Fat Shaming Trolls, Told Them "I'm Not a Model, Never Will Be"

A few months back several internet users body-shamed Selena Gomez on social media. The singer later responded to the video by sharing a video of herself. talking abour her personal journey with Lupus and how the medications affect her health and her body.

According to Life & Style Magazine, the 30-year-old responded to rude comments about her appearance and weight gain with a strong statement: “[I’m] not a model, never will be. And I think they’re awesome, mind you. I’m just definitely not that. I just wanted to tell you I love you guys and thanks for supporting me and understanding.”

These trolls hit after the Calm Down singer uploaded mirror selfies in February, post her five-year-long hiatus from Instagram. She had been away from social media, prioritizing her mental health and work. Per Parade, Gomez also posted a picture with her little sister after the Golden Globes. She announced her come back casually with a series of bathroom selfies which she captioned: “Wait can you tell I’m back on Instagram?”

Selena Gomez has been dealing with a lot of trolling related to her weight and her body since the beginning of 2023. She had earlier responded with a live Instagram video after her Golden Globes appearance in January. In a now-viral clip, Gomez was seen sitting in the back of a car with her 9-year-old sister after their appearance at the Golden Globes. She turns towards her little sister and says, “I'm a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays. I mean, c’mon, right?” Gracie agrees, and they laugh. “But we don’t care,” the singer adds.

She also dissed her haters by playing empowering songs like Miley Cyrus's Do My Thang in the car. The lyrics of the song can be heard in the background: “Every single night and every single day I'ma do my thang, I'ma do my thang. So don't you worry 'bout me, I'ma be OK.”

This time around, in her life, the Wolves singer continued to explain her medical condition and its side effects to the live audience: “[When I’m taking the medication, I] tend to hold a lot of water weight and that happens very normally. When I’m off of it, I tend to lose weight. I just wanted to say [this] and encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what they’re going through, and no one knows the real story. I just want people to know that you’re beautiful, and you’re wonderful." The Spring Breakers actress continued. “Yeah, we have days where maybe we feel like s**t, but I would rather be healthy and take care of myself. My medications are important, and I believe that they’re what helps me.”

This body-positive message by Selena has touched people's hearts and fans have taken to their social media with empathetic messages about her medical condition. Selena was diagnosed with Lupus in 2015, she continues to advocate for Lupus awareness through her social media.

