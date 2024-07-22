When Selena Gomez Got Sued After a '13 Reasons Why' Fan Killed Herself: 'Makes Me Sick'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of suicide that some readers may find distressing.

Selena Gomez was all set to play the leading role of Hannah Baker in Netflix's hit series 13 Reasons Why but chose to become the executive producer instead. "A book is frightening for me because I know the cult following it has," she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2017. "[It] is the reason why I didn't want to be in it." The screenplay, which was based on Jay Asher's best-selling novel, tackled the exceedingly delicate subject of teen suicide. In an odd turn of events, Gomez was sued in 2017 by John Herndon, a grieving dad who stated that his daughter Bella, at 15, was driven to take her own life after binge-watching the enormously successful series.

As reported by Radar Online, the Livermore, California, resident blamed Gomez for his loss in an exclusive interview. “I’m still completely disgusted,” Herndon asserted. “Selena makes me sick. She is an extremely disturbed individual to think that this show has any kind of redeeming social value at all.” Herndon and his wife Donna found Bella hanging in her closet. Despite receiving quick medical attention, the teenager passed away ten days later. When Herndon learned how the series contributed to the tragic loss, he decided to prevent the show from receiving a second-season renewal.

“Remember that there are teens out there that are in a little darker place and these could be your friends, your sisters,” Herndon said while blaming the makers for triggering his daughter's depression. “Selena Gomez and Netflix need to understand that not everybody’s going to understand this very well. [For] some people who are battling with depression, this could catch them at the wrong time, creating what is called the trigger event.”

Herndon revealed that he had tried to get in touch with Gomez via her website but got no official response. “I asked that she remove her support and get Netflix to stop,” Herndon revealed. “I received no response.” He also deemed the streaming giant 'hypocritical'. “They made those decisions to make themselves look like a socially responsible company yet they are making a product about people who are hurt and how they can hurt themselves,” Herndon said.

As per TIME, while appearing on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show in 2017, Gomez discussed the seriousness of depicted in the series. “This is happening every day,” she said. “Whether or not you wanted to see it, that’s what’s happening. The content is complicated. It’s dark and it has moments that are honestly very hard to swallow, and I understood that we were doing something that is difficult. But these kids today are so exposed to things that I would never even comprehend when I was 8. My cousin teaches third grade and they’re doing things and saying things that I couldn’t even fathom.”

Additionally, she defended the show's contentious topics, claiming that it had opened the door for conversations about mental health. “I feel like if this is what we’re going to talk about, we might as well as do it in a way that’s honest, is real, and stays true to the book,” she said. “So all the questions that came up, and all the talk about it is valid and I understand it. That stuff is uncomfortable for people to talk about, but it is happening and hopefully, it opened the door for people to actually accept what’s happening and go and change it, talk about it.”

