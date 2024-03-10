When Sarah Ferguson Got Arrested With Princess Diana At Her Own Bachelorette Party in the 80s

Sarah Ferguson had an adventurous evening for her pre-wedding celebration before tying the knot with her former spouse, Prince Andrew. The Duchess of York recounted on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show that she and the late Princess Diana found themselves in a situation of being arrested for impersonating police officers that night, as disclosed by HuffPost. She said, “It was extraordinary because we went to a nightclub. Of course, you go to a nightclub with the Princess of Wales — and I was just still Fergie, wasn’t married yet." She further added, “We went into this nightclub, and she was very good as her costume."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Georges De Keerle

Ferguson added, "So we sat down, and the waiter came up to us and said, ‘Excuse me, this is a member’s club, and it’s for fun. And we don’t serve police officers here.'” Clarkson was amazed by how seamlessly the mischievous pair managed to blend in and fool other club-goers. She was also surprised to learn that the club staff dared to challenge what they believed were genuine police officers and even went as far as to confront them. Furthermore, as they were coming out, Ferguson mentioned that they spotted a woman coming out from a taxi wearing a dress identical to one owned by Diana, as detailed by the New York Daily News.

Fergie recalled a moment when Diana dropped her police officer act and shouted. She said, "She’s got my dress on!" Furthermore, Ferguson said, “I said, ‘Dutch!’ I called her Dutch. I said, ‘Dutch, no! No, no, you can’t say that. We’re meant to be police officers.'” The actual police then intervened. Ferguson continued, “We were then arrested. We were arrested by Parks Police, right? So we got in the back of the van. And she had put her engagement ring ’round the other way, and I’d put mine ’round the other way." Talking about Diana, she further said, “And she just looked around and saw smoky bacon-flavored crisps and started taking them and eating them. And the policeman in the front said, ‘You can’t do that,’ and then eventually they realized that it was Diana and me.”

Ferguson reminisced about the frequent mischief she and Diana found themselves in, sharing other amusing memories about her former sister-in-law. Despite Diana's passing in 1997 at the young age of 36, Ferguson expressed that she doesn't miss her, as she still feels Diana's strong presence in her life today. She said, “I’m with her [and] she’s with me all day. She’s the only one who really… she and I, we laughed a lot.” Meanwhile, Ferguson wed Prince Andrew on July 23, 1986, in a grand ceremony at Westminster Abbey. The marriage ended in divorce in 1996. Their wedding was a lavish affair, with thousands of guests in attendance, including Diana and Prince Charles, Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, and U.S. First Lady Nancy Reagan.

Despite being married to Charles for five years at the time, Diana never lost her mischievous side, according to Ferguson. She recalled how Diana would often tell her the most outrageous stories just before they had to be serious. Their bond remained strong until Diana's tragic death in Paris in 1997. Ferguson said, “Everyone always says to me, ‘You must miss Dutch — Diana,’ and I go, ‘No, because she’s with me all day,’” Ferguson told Clarkson. “Because she’s the only one who, she and I, we laughed a lot, we got into trouble a lot.”