Russell Brand has a reputation for making contentious claims. In 2013, he confessed his attraction towards the Kardashian sisters— Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé. The British comedian acknowledged fantasizing about playing "foursome" with the famous sisters.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

As reported by the Daily Mail, while interviewing reality TV stars for a Kardashian-themed edition of the talk show Chelsea Lately, Brand lavished praise on Kourtney, Khloe, and Kim in particular while she was expecting and referred to the creator of SKIMS as "radiant and beautiful." He later charmingly confessed, "I'm vulnerable to the concept of a KKK threesome. I think pregnant women are radiant and beautiful and the idea of lactation is an interesting one."

Following the stark remarks, Khloe turned to Kim and joked, "Well, I heard pregnant p***y is the best p***y." Brand gave former X Factor host Khloé a high-five as the sisters all laughed. The Death on the Nile actor had earlier called Kim a "highly attractive human being." Brand praised the reality star right after splitting from Katy Perry in 2012.

"Kim Kardashian, I don't know her but judging from her physical form, she's a highly attractive human being," he had exclusively told EOnline back then. As per Billboard, in 2017 Brand admitted that his 14-month marriage with Perry ended due to their busy schedules, “The marriage didn’t last for a very long time, and I think that is to do with the undulating nature of fame,” he told on John Bishop: In Conversation With UKTV.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Jason LaVeris

“I still feel very warm towards her,” he continued. “I feel like when I hear about her or see her, ‘Aw there’s that person. There’s that person in the world.' I've given over too much of my life to its pursuit," Brand exclusively told Esquire Magazine in 2013 while admitting his hunger for sex. "And I've probably harmed other people, by being selfish. And really, I'd like to be married. I'm just not transmitting that frequency of 'Soulmate! Soulmate!' I'm transmitting the frequency of "Mmm!"

He continued, "I really think she's a lovely beautiful person. It's just hard isn't it? She's got a lot of options, I've got a lot of options, so you've got to really, really want it." He added, "Some of it's the fame, but I think getting married is…you've got a whole other person that you've got to make as important as you!"

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Carl Court

Meanwhile, as per BBC, the veteran comedian at present has been accused of various allegations during the height of his fame. It has been reported that Brand acted inappropriately at work, including undressing, making sexual remarks, and acting violently.

Between 2006 and 2013, four women claim they were sexually assaulted by the Bedtime Stories actor. However, Brand has vehemently denied the "serious criminal allegations" made against him, and said his relationships "were absolutely, always consensual".

