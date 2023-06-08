Russell Brand Ended His Marriage With Katy Perry Over a Text Message, 'I Really Tried'

Katy Perry's current relationship with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, is filled with happiness and good health. However, prior to their union, she was married to Russell Brand, who recently shared his thoughts on their past marriage.

The comedian's short-lived marriage to the renowned pop star lasted a mere 14 months, from 2010 to 2012, ending almost as quickly as it began. The brevity of their union often leads people to overlook its occurrence. The British comedian and "I Kissed A Girl" singer tied the knot in October 2010 in a formal Hindu ritual close to the Ranthambhore Tiger sanctuary in Rajasthan, India, only being together for just over a year.

However, despite the couple's brief romance, Brand said that he did actually try to make the marriage work. The comedian was answering some questions on TikTok during a live session when the fans were curious about his first marriage and asked a few questions about the same. Rather than ignoring the questions, Brand wished Perry well and insisted, "I really tried in that relationship. I have nothing but positive feelings for her," reported Hello Magazine.

Unfortunately, the experiences vary for both Perry and Brand. Sources close to them told US Weekly that the pair had a volatile discussion in the days before the divorce was filed. The source revealed that both Perry and Brand fought over where to spend their 2011 holiday vacation. "She was like, 'F*** you. I'm going to do my own thing.' Russell replied, 'Fine, f*** you too,'" the source alleged. Due to irreconcilable differences, Brand filed for divorce on December 30, saying in a statement, "Sadly, Katy and I are ending our marriage. I'll always adore her and I know we'll remain friends."

In 2013, Perry disclosed the true cause of her lingering resentment towards Brand following their divorce, attributing it to the manner in which he initiated the separation. "He's a very smart man, and I was in love with him when I married him. Let's just say I haven't heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me on December 31, 2011. I have to claim my own responsibility for things. I do admit that I was on the road a lot," she explained to Vogue in 2013. Perry recorded the aftermath of the divorce in her documentary, "Katy Perry: Part of Me." Eventually, she admitted that incompatible career schedules and her not feeling prepared to have children became one of the reasons for the end of their marriage.

After a few years, things got better between them. An insider told The Sun that Brand wanted to ask for forgiveness from Perry "for his moods and jealousy" and "for the way it ended, which was mostly his doing."