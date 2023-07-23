When Rihanna Wore 267 Carats of BVLGARI Diamonds to the Met Gala Totally Mesmerizing Fans

Rihanna knows how to make the Met Gala special as a regular guest and previous co-chair. She has made several notable appearances at the event, and some of the most iconic outfits to ever grace the Costume Institute fundraiser were created by her.

Rihanna's intriguing decision to dress in Balenciaga Couture for her 2021 look is noteworthy, per Grazie Magazine. The Grammy Award-winning musician attended the largest fashion show of the year while sporting a beanie, and did so with style. This is intriguing because A) Kim Kardashian, the second big name to arrive at the Met Gala, choose to wear the same label. B) The Barbadian singer has a reputation for being able to grasp the task for the evening and nab the brief.

Demna Gvasalia created a unique outfit for her that was unlike anything else she had worn. It was an elegant version of all-American fashion with its black ruffles and huge proportions. Rihanna and her stylist Jahleel Weaver added more jewelry with a message since they never skimp on the bling.

Her "Rebel Black Ring" by Thelma West Diamonds was on display at Sotheby's Black and Brilliant, jewelry designers of color-focused exhibition. The piece was complemented by 267 carats of Bvlgari jewelry, which included a platinum and diamond earring as well as a high jewelry necklace with nine pear-shaped diamonds.

Rihanna's 2021 Met Gala look made it into the "Best Dressed" lists by Vogue, WWD, Harper's Bazaar, E!, ET, Refinery29 and more.



She decided to reserve the best for last. As the last celeb to walk the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala, she finished the evening in a magnificent overcoat by Balenciaga and a matching hat by Stephen Jones Millinery, per Allure. As usual, Rihanna entered the room with confidence, drawing attention from the time she left the Carlyle Hotel and started making her way to the Met. Together with ASAP Rocky, who was dressed in a custom-made ensemble by ERL that was inspired by quilts, they put an incredible cap on the event.

The celebrity's 2023 look was no exception. She went all out again, to no one's surprise! Rihanna was the original embodiment of pure vintage glam while donning a vintage fur coat from Fendi's autumn 1997 collection, designed by Lagerfeld and initially worn on the runway by Naomi Campbell, per Vogue.

She accessorized with a regal BVLGARI necklace made up of layers of cultured pearls and diamonds, a pair of white-ribbon Gianvito Rossi heels, and a pair of camellia earrings, the flower that became associated with the French fashion house that Lagerfeld oversaw for more than three decades thanks to its popularity with Coco Chanel. By Rihanna's standards, at least, a classic beauty look included a smattering of white makeup and a bright red lip.

Beyoncé and Rihanna are the two celebrities who always manage to grab attention at the Met Gala. And there's a good reason RiRi gets so much attention; at every Met Gala, she stays true to the idea and creates a memorable wardrobe moment. She never plays it safe, which has given us some of the most classic Met Ball outfits—ones that we're still talking about years later. Her attendance is a delight every year.

Rihanna wore over 267 carats of Bulgari high jewelry and archival diamonds at the 2021 Met Gala.



