When Rihanna Opened Up About Chris Brown Assaulting Her: “It Was a Wake-up Call”

Rihanna is a global sensation with fans spread across the world who highly praise her for her voice. The singer who came from literally nothing is one of the most successful artists. With business ventures not just in the entertainment industry, but also in the fashion realm. While she is living a blissful life alongside her children and longtime boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

There was a point in time when she underwent an experience that no person should have to go through. She was brutally assaulted by disgraced rapper Chris Brown. While details of the incident were kept private, Rihanna once talked about how much damage it had done to her mental health. And first spoke about it in 2009 when she was just 21 years old.

According to The Guardian, famous rapper Chris Brown had allegedly assaulted her with brute force. As per official police reports, before the incident, the former lovers were spending some time together at the Pre-Grammy Awards party. This was before they formally made an appearance at the ceremony the following evening. Sadly, Rihanna did not turn up the next day and instead was a victim of something heinous. Shortly after departing from the party scene, Brown allegedly attacked the Umbrella singer in their Lamborghini.

Documents from the authorities reveal that it was a very heated verbal argument that led to such an unfortunate incident. During a vicious banter, Brown attempted to force her out of their vehicle. Claims further reveal that he then ‘shoved her head’ against the window of their car. As if this wasn’t brutal enough, he delivered some damaging punches on repeat. This sadly wasn’t all that he did. Brown got even more aggressive and bit Rihanna’s left ear and her fingers in anger. In the end, he rendered her unconscious with a headlock.

The singer chose not to stay silent and as soon as she was able, pressed serious charges against him. As per reports he was charged with felony assault for which he pleaded guilty and making criminal threats. In addition, he was charged with six months of community service labor and was placed on probation for five years.

As Rihanna vividly remembered the traumatic incident, she expressed her thoughts on the matter. She referred to this as a “turning point” in her life and that “as terrible as it was. It was a wake-up call”. The Love The Way You Lie singer explained her earnest desire to use this experience to help young women who have gone through such a haunting experience.

“I don’t want that stamp going across my head as a victim of domestic violence,” said Rihanna. She then concluded by stating strongly. “As much as I was, that’s a part of my life that I want to throw away, that I never want to go through again”

