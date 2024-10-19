When Queen Camilla Warned Prince William and Kate Middleton to Pay Respect to King Charles III

Queen Camilla once reprimanded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge over disrespecting King Charles III. The British Royal Highness, King Charles has been relying on Prince William to carry out the royal duties as he battles to get in a healthwise good shape. This has also led to the souring of the relationship between the father-son duo over the past few weeks.

Recent royal biography Catherine, The Princess of Wales: The Biography by author Robert Jobson reveals how Queen Camilla would often take the opportunity to remind the Prince and Princess of Wales of the royal duties based on hierarchy. In an occasion as detailed by Jobson, the King and Queen who were slated to be joined by Kate Middleton and Prince William were left waiting for several minutes. The excerpt from the book as reported by The News reads, "When Charles was kept waiting several minutes for the couple, Camilla insisted they go without them. As William and Catherine emerged, all they could see were the blue flashing lights of the motorbikes disappearing in the distance." However, the cold distance between the two pairs diminished with the diagnosis of cancer of both King Charles and Princess Catherine.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! How the dynamics shifted to warm relations between them. "They have been left, almost literally, nursing the crown while the King and the Princess recover. Times of adversity often bring people much closer together. For all the progress that has been made in cancer treatment, it is still a scary thing." Adding on the journalist said, "And while Camilla and William put on a brave face for the world (and no doubt for their spouses, too), there may be times when they confide in one another about how they are dealing with it all."

Recalling the time when Queen Elizabeth II passed away last year, Bond said, "When the late Queen died, William spoke of how she had been at his side at 'the happiest moments' and 'saddest days of his life'. Now, Camilla is sharing some of those times with him and it must surely cement their relationship." Sharing on the change of heart of the royals she added, "There are so very few people that a senior royal can trust absolutely... and Camilla must now be one of that number for William. And I'm sure it is a two-way street with William offering moral support to Camilla as well." Recently, Queen Camilla celebrated her 77th birthday on July 17. The Queen consort was wished by the Prince and Princess of Wales on their social media handle that read, "Wishing Her Majesty a very Happy Birthday!" The page also shared a picture of the 77-year-old royalty which was clicked by Middleton as reported by US Weekly.

