When Princess Diana and Charles Had a 'Filthy Row’ After He Whispered Something to Camilla

The late Princess Diana and King Charles once engaged in a heated row because he whispered something to now-Queen Camilla. According to Mirror, before her tragic accident in 1997 that led to her passing away, Diana opened up about her 'filthy row' with Charles. This incident came to light after Diana secretly collaborated with royal author Andrew Morton for her biography.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bettmann

Lady Di revealed that she heard a whispered comment by her then-husband to Camilla that drove her crazy. "I once heard him on the telephone in his bath on his hand-held set, saying: 'Whatever happens, I will always love you.' I told him afterward that I had listened at the door, and we had a filthy row," Diana confessed. However, this wasn't the first time she confronted him over his linkup rumors with Camilla.

An incident just before her wedding to Charles she discovered something that made her rethink her decision. Diana told the author of her biography, "Somebody in his office told me that my husband had had a bracelet made for her, which she wears to this day. It's a gold chain bracelet with a blue enamel disc. It's got 'G and F’ entwined in it, 'Gladys' and 'Fred.'" For those who may not know, the names engraved were nicknames that Charles and Camilla called each other with love.

(1994)#PrinceCharles admitting that he cheated on #PrincessDiana after reestablishing his 'friendship' with #CamillaParkerBowles.



This took place a year before Diana's BBC interview. pic.twitter.com/IB6JgdyZPk — 🍓🍋🍉 Murielle 🇫🇷 🇬🇦 💛🖤+💜 (@Mu_Ri_Elle) August 20, 2022

"I walked into this man's office one day and said, 'Oh, what's in that parcel?' He said, 'Oh, you shouldn't look at that.' I said, 'Well, I'm going to look at it.' "I opened it, and there was (the) bracelet, and I said, ‘I know where this is going.’ I was devastated. This was about two weeks before we got married," the "People's Princess" disclosed.

Adding to the dynamics of her relationship with the monarch, the "People's Princess" shared that she felt like a sacrificial lamb. According to the Express, revealing how she almost dropped the idea of marrying him, she said, "So I went upstairs, had lunch with my sisters who were there, and said: ‘I can’t marry him. I can’t do this. This is absolutely unbelievable.’"

Princess Di also opened up about her marriage to Charles when she shared the constant tussle between the two. "In a way, he was obsessed with me. But it was hot and cold, hot and cold. You never knew what mood it was going to be — up and down, up and down," she said, explaining how her marriage hit rock bottom after years of hot and cold behavior. The royal pair parted their ways in 1996 and Charles went on to marry Camilla in 2005. Queen Elizabeth II, however, allowed Diana to keep her royal title, Princess of Wales, after the divorce.