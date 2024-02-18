When Prince Harry Claimed Kate Middleton Made Meghan Markle Sob Before Their Wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had one of the most beautiful love stories that seemed right out of a fairytale book. Although the couple are from polar opposite professional backgrounds, they made it work. Markle was a budding actress at the time and was a part of Suits before she got married in 2018. Their wedding caught the attention of the whole world! Now, no wedding is complete without a little bit of drama. Even the royal family didn’t seem to be an exception to a drama-free wedding! Back in 2018, rumors of Markle making Middleton cry ran wild. But Prince Harry finally set those burning questions to rest in his book Spare, which was released last year.

A recent article by Harpers Bazaar recalled Harry’s memoir about what went down between his wife and sister-in-law. To understand this, one must take a sneak peek into the heart of the rumors: Markle and Harry’s big day! Initially, a 2018 article by The Daily Mail claimed that Markle had reportedly 'offended' her sister-in-law by calling her a 'baby brain.' In his book, Harry alleged an entirely different ordeal.

Kate wanted to have Charlotte’s and all of the flower girl’s dresses remade 4 days before Meghan’s wedding. Kate claimed Charlotte cried because dress didn’t fit and even had her own wedding dress designer chime in. Meaning Kate was complaining to everyone. Kate made Meghan cry. pic.twitter.com/i6bOno55KC — Aquarius ✨ (@AquariusWise) July 10, 2023

As per his book, a week before the wedding of the century could take place, Middleton had addressed a problem with her daughter Charlotte’s French haute couture dress, an ensemble put together for flower girls. These were no ordinary dresses as they were 'hand-sewn based solely on the bridesmaids’ measurements' by Givenchy’s Creative Director, Clare Waight Keller. Nevertheless, Markle suggested Middleton bring her daughter to the palace, where a tailor was hired to make certain tweaks should they arise. For Middleton, she was allegedly not satisfied with Markle’s suggestions and went on to criticize her for it.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill

In his memoir, Harry recalled fragments of Middleton’s conversation with his wife about the issue with her daughter Charlotte’s dress. The Princess of Wales claimed that Charlotte’s dress was 'too big, long, and baggy' and she would also 'bust into tears when she tried it on.' To add to this, Middleton also requested that the entire collection of bridesmaids' dresses be remade. For a bride, with the wedding day four days away, there’s nothing more possibly terrifying than having such major changes come at the very last minute!

While the Princess of Wales did take her daughter to the tailor to have it redone, Middleton’s other suggestions were also followed. However, as per Harry in his memoir, just after his wife and sister-in-law had finished their conversation, he found Markle sobbing 'on the floor.' This isn’t exactly how a groom would want his bride to feel just before they got married.

Do note that some rumors suggested a reversal in the situation: Middleton allegedly cried after her conversation with Markle before the wedding. Nonetheless, the issue was brought up, and the next day, Middleton apologized with a refreshing bouquet and a card.