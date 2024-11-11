When Prince Andrew and Diana Allegedly Plotted to Block Charles From Becoming King

Prince Andrew was eager to depose his older brother, Prince Charles, and take over the throne. He had devised an elaborate plan to position himself as Regent by having Prince William overtake Charles. According to the Daily Mail, Angela Levin's recent book, Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort, chronicles that the Duke of York was "very nasty" to Camilla and plotted with Princess Diana to keep his brother from ascending to the throne. Levin cited a "senior insider" to claim Andrew and Diana "secretly made plans" to "push Prince Charles aside". "Andrew lobbied very hard with the hope that Charles would not become king when his mother died and that William would wear the crown", the book stated.

The book further revealed that a senior palace member noted: "When Diana was alive, through her friendship with Andrew's wife Sarah, [Duchess of York] she plotted with Andrew to try to push Prince Charles aside so Prince Andrew could become Regent to Prince William, who was then a teenager. They were dark and strange times, where paranoia became reality, and this was a worry. His behavior was very, very negative and extremely unpleasant to Queen Elizabeth, who disagreed. I was told it was one of the rare occasions he didn't get his way."

Prince Andrew, Princess Diana & Prince Charles at a polo match on 26th July 1981. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jayne Fincher)

Levin continued in the book, "Nonetheless, he was apparently very angry that he couldn't rule the country in some way. He remained so hostile to Camilla's emergence and acceptance that it's doubtful it has ever been forgiven." By being extremely unpleasant, cruel, unhelpful, and toxic about Camilla, Prince Andrew also attempted to convince the Queen to forbid Charles from marrying her.

20 July 1985: Princess Diana and Prince Andrew arrive at Highclere, Berkshire for the wedding of the Hon. Carolyn Herbert to bloodstock agent John Warren pic.twitter.com/isk7uhnC9W — ALL PRINCESS DIANA (@princessdibooks) July 20, 2023

He allegedly accused Camilla of lacking aristocracy and being unreliable. According to reports, the relationship between King Charles and the Duke of York has been tense for a long time and has been significantly worsened since his connections to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein came to light.

It was believed that Charles had played a significant role in the decision when Buckingham Palace declared in January that the disgraced Duke would lose all of his military titles and patronages and would instead defend his sex abuse case against Virginia Giuffre as a private citizen. "It was a ruthless and swift decision which will have been recommended by the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge and sanctioned by the Queen," a palace insider said at the time. As per the UK Sun, Charles recently cut off his younger brother's £1million-a-year allowance.

"The duke is no longer a financial burden on the King," a palace insider revealed. The move was first reported in Robert Hardman's new biography, Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story. "If he can find the money, then that is up to him, but if not, he will find that the King does not have unlimited patience," the insider added. King Charles had earlier been funding Prince Andrew's lodging and security, but later he fired off the security team too. Charles has also given his brother an ultimatum to move out of Windsor's Lodge, a 30-room royal residence. However, the Duke of York has refused to budge causing tensions to reach a feverish pitch.