When President Barack Obama's Daughters Sasha and Malia Trolled Him on Social Media

Barack Obama may have been trolled on social media multiple times, but none can top his own daughter Sasha. Back in 2016, the 44th president of the US appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and told the host his now-23-year-old Sasha is obsessed with Snapchat and trolling her father. The first black American president has two daughters with his wife Michelle Obama.

Obama told Kimmel he was learning the features of the social platform from Sasha, "Michelle and I are sitting there, and I said, 'Isn't this interesting.' And I started talking to Michelle about the implications of social media and what all this means," as per PEOPLE.

"Come to find out, [Sasha] was recording the whole time and then sent to her friends afterward, 'This is my dad lecturing us on the meaning of social media.' And she took a picture of herself sort of looking bored," Obama continued. Luckily, the former First Lady delighted in her daughter's antics, "Michelle, of course, loved it. Malia thought it was a riot. They distributed it to all their friends."

Additionally, Obama read mean tweets about himself on the show that people have posted on social media and said he uses technology like a toddler. "I now have an iPhone, but it is, you know, like, the phone you give your 2-year-old, where they can pretend to press things, but nothing actually happens? So my phone has no phone, no camera, no music – all it has is the Internet, and I can send e-mails."

It seems that Sasha is one tech-savvy girl because Obama once accidentally revealed in 2016 that aside from Snapchat, his youngest also uses X, formerly known as Twitter. The now-63-year-old joined the then Democratic Party's candidate Hillary Clinton in a campaign rally when he was asked if Sasha tweets.

He responded, "Everybody's got an opinion, but nobody actually knows the job until you're sitting behind the desk. Everybody can tweet, but nobody actually knows what it takes to do the job until you've sat behind the desk. I mean—Sasha tweets, but she doesn't think that she thereby should be sitting down at the desk."

Soon after, Obama's fans began searching for Sasha's X handle but it seems the former president was merely citing an example. The former First Couple asserted that due to the family's public status, they have restricted their daughter's social media to the bare minimum. Michelle once affirmed the claim in a 2013 interview with ABC News correspondent Barbara Walters. She said, "I still am not a big believer in Facebook for young people … particularly for them, because they're in the public eye. Some of it’s stuff they don't need to see and be a part of … So we try to protect them from too much of the public voice."