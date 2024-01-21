When Pedro Pascal Mock-Shaded Kieran Culkin For His Shoulder Injury at the 2024 Emmy Awards

Pedro Pascal was in a mood to joke during the 2024 Emmys on Monday, January 15. The Game of Thrones actor took the stage to announce the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. However, he also grabbed the opportunity to explain his arm sling, which he has been sporting in recent weeks. Who's to blame?

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

The 48-year-old began, "A lot of people have been asking about my arm. It's actually my shoulder." Continuing his fake feud with the Succession star, he took a jibe, "And I think tonight is a perfect time to tell everyone that Kieran Culkin beat the s – – t out of me," as the ceremony censored him, per Page Six.

While the audience laughed out loud at his joke, the camera cut to Culkin, who stared at the distasteful joke with a deadpan look. For context, the two have gotten into a playful clash, and it all began when Culkin won a Golden Globe this past week for his role in Succession," per Aol.com.

During his acceptance speech, Culkin said, "I was nominated for a Golden Globe like 20 years ago, and when that moment passed, I still remember thinking, 'I'm never going to be back in this room again.'" However, he returned and even won a trophy, beating Pascal, who too was nominated for HBO's The Last of Us.

The Home Alone alum continued, "But thanks to Succession, I've been in here a couple of times," adding, "Suck it, Pedro! Sorry. Mine!" From there, the two have been at odds with each other. And Pascal's latest remark on his shoulder injury reflected the grudge from Culkin's previous dig.

Pascal didn't elaborate on his injury but said he "fell and injured himself," adding, "Be careful. It can happen to anybody," per PEOPLE. He also poked fun at his damaged shoulder by painting the word "Ouchy" across his nails and showed them off on his Instagram Story.

The 2024 Emmys witnessed many memorable moments, including Culkin's emotional speech while receiving the Golden Globes for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series. He thanked his co-actors, the show's creators, his manager, his mother, and last but not least, his wife, Jazz Charton.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Monica Schipper

At the end of his acceptance speech, he said, "And, of course, my beautiful wife, Jazz. Thank you for sharing your life with me and giving me two amazing kids, Kinsey Sioux, and Wilder Wolf." Meanwhile, he also expressed his desire to become a father again. "I love you so many and so much. And Jazz, I want more. You said! You said 'maybe,' if I win! I love you so much."

HBO's Succession earned the most nominations this year at the Emmys, 27, to be precise, including Best Drama, Lead Actress (Sarah Snook), and a record three lead actor nominations (Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, and Jeremy Strong).

